Crime

D.C. man convicted of shooting transgender woman after sex act

Jerry Tyree was found guilty of aggravated assault while armed and several other charges.

(Editor's note: This article contains descriptions of violence that some readers may find disturbing.)

A Washington, D.C., man has been convicted of aggravated assault while armed and other charges for shooting a transgender woman in the genitals after a sex act.

A jury in D.C. Superior Court arrived at the guilty verdict Tuesday for Jerry Tyree, 46, of the aggravated assault charge as well as one count of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of attempted possession of liquid PCP, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Tyree met the victim, whose name was not released, on a D.C. street November 29. They negotiated a price for oral sex and went to a nearby apartment, where she performed the act on him. He then accused her of robbing him, and when she denied doing so, he took out a handgun and shot her genitalia. He left the scene, and a neighbor called police. The woman was taken to a hospital. She survived but required several surgeries.

Police arrested Tyree December 30 less than a mile from the crime scene, finding that he had the same handgun used in the shooting. He also had several vials, including one that was partially filled with a substance suspected to be PCP. He was identified as the shooter “based on an identification procedure, ballistics evidence, and DNA evidence connecting him to the scene,” the press release notes.

He had been convicted in 2005 of voluntary manslaughter and use of a firearm during a crime of violence in Maryland and in 2022 of attempted possession of PCP with intent to distribute in Washington, D.C.

Tyree faces a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison for aggravated assault while armed. Judge Errol Arthur scheduled sentencing for December 13.

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
