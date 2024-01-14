Scroll To Top
Crime

Conviction overturned for man who punched antigay attackers at WorldPride

Mirco Olivieri Sydney Harbor Australia
instagram @mircoolivieri___

The victim said the man saved him, but the police seemed uninterested in taking his statement.

A man who was convicted for stopping an anti-LGBTQ+ assault during Sydney WorldPride last year had his conviction overturned in court on earlier this month, as reported by the Australian AP.

Mirco Olivieri, 30, had been convicted of his involvement in the incident which took place in the Darlinghurst section of Sydney in January 2023. Olivieri, a fashion consultant originally from Italy, said he saw two large men bullying a young gay man identified as Jack Schmidt outside a kebab shop when he stepped between the men. The dispute escalated and Olivieri was thrown to the ground by the men, who also uttered a homophobic slur.

Olivieri responded by landing multiple blows. Despite protestations from Schmidt at the scene, police arrested all three men. Last April, Olivieri was convicted and sentenced to conditional release and community service by local court magistrate Brett Shields.

Olivieri maintained his innocence all along and appealed the decision. Judge Mark Williams overturned the decision in his Downing Centre District Court.

“This man was intervening to protect someone he thought was being unfairly victimized,” Williams said. “These two apparently larger, more aggressive men – they were the ones who initiated it.”

At court, a statement was read from Schmidt expressing his gratitude for Olivieri’s actions and confusion as to the police’s lack of interest in taking his statement at the scene.

“I was confused and upset as they didn’t want a statement about what I felt and believed was a homophobic attack and a gay hate crime,” Schmidt’s statement read.

Pictured: Mirco Olivieri

From Your Site Articles
CrimeAustraliaWorldYahoo Feed
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio