Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

For someone without any qualifications, Lauren Boebert sure spends a lot of time questioning Democrats' credentials.

The conservative representative recently took to Twitter/X to insult Karine Jean-Pierre, the first out gay Black woman to serve as White House press secretary. Boebert suggested that Jean-Pierre, a graduate of Columbia University, is not qualified for her position, and was instead hired for the sake of diversity.



“I couldn’t care less about what @PressSec has to say today," Boebert wrote Tuesday. " It’s between 10am-4pm which means ‘President’ Joe Biden supposedly should be coherent enough to take a few questions from the press. Instead, Americans are supposed to listen to the discredited DEI hire. PASS."

Jean-Pierre has a master’s degree in public affairs from the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University. She is not only an alumnus of an Ivy League university, but also served as the White House’s political director for the Office of Political Affairs under President Barack Obama, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris' chief of staff. In turn, Boebert was forced to switch districts in order to retain her chance of remaining in the House of Representatives this November, which users on social media were quick to remind her of. "DEI hire vs a GED hire. You have a lot of nerve nasty lady," replied Florida Democrat Mike Harvey.

