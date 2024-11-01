Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig battles for reelection to continue path toward LGBTQ+ equality

With the 2024 election less than a week away, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig is in a fiercely competitive race to keep her seat in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District.

A recent KSTP/SurveyUSA poll shows the Democrat leading her Republican challenger, Joe Teirab, by 8 points (49 percent to 41 percent), with 7 percent of voters remaining undecided. The Cook Political Report has classified the district as a “Lean Democrat” seat. This district is also one of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s “Frontline” districts, a designation given to the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents in swing districts. Craig’s reelection is crucial for Democrats as they aim to maintain control of the House, and the DCCC has poured resources into ensuring her victory in November.

Craig, a lesbian, is the first out LGBTQ + person elected to Congress from Minnesota. She flipped the seat in 2018 and has been fending off strong Republican opposition since, narrowly securing reelection in 2022. In a spring interview with The Advocate, Craig reflected on the challenges of legislating in such a divided district and navigating an increasingly polarized Congress.

“I represent the most evenly divided district in America currently represented by a Democrat ,” Craig said. “That means I sit down with everyone, and certainly on these issues where I’ve had opportunities in the past, always privately.” Craig has consistently advocated for LGBTQ+ rights in Congress, despite the anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and legislation that have intensified in recent years. She specifically pointed to Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, calling him “the most anti-LGBTQ House speaker in American history,” noting that while he is “very pleasant to one’s face,” his actions tell a different story. Craig described the anti-LGBTQ+ bills and policies Johnson has pushed as dangerous, particularly for her family and constituents.

As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Craig said she understands firsthand the importance of representation and visibility. She and her wife, Cheryl Greene, are mothers to four grown sons. In the interview, Craig highlighted how she often uses her personal story to build bridges with her Republican colleagues. “I keep trying by example,” she said. “My wife and I have been married for nearly 20 years. We’ve raised four sons together. We’ve got two grandsons.” For Craig, sharing photos of her family with her colleagues helps them see that LGBTQ+ families are no different from any other family, which is central to breaking down biases.

In Congress, Craig has worked to advance the Equality Act and other bills aimed at protecting LGBTQ+ people from discrimination. However, she acknowledges that progress has slowed, particularly with the rise of anti-trans legislation nationwide. “One of the most effective things to do is talk to [ transgender people], to get to know them, to get to know things about their family,” Craig said of her colleagues who oppose LGBTQ+ rights. “There’s no reason to fear, to hate.”

The 2024 Accelerating Acceptance study from GLAAD highlights this point. While general support for LGBTQ+ people remains high, the study notes a slight decline in support for equal rights, dropping from 84 percent in 2023 to 80 percent in 2024. This dip is attributed to the political climate, driven by disinformation and harmful legislative proposals.

Craig, who serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee and the Agricultural Committee as well as subcommittees of both, has been vocal about the impact of these political decisions on families, especially transgender youth. “This is not a conversation that a politician should be anywhere near,” she said, referring to the debates around gender-affirming health care. “There is no politician in a better position to make these very personal decisions for the trans community than [the trans person themselves or their parents].”

Her race in Minnesota will be closely watched, as it could be a bellwether for how other Democrats in swing districts fare in 2024. Craig will need all the support she can muster to keep her seat and continue advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.



“We need more warriors involved in this fight with us,” Craig said. “It’s only going to truly change when our neighbors stand up and say, ‘Stop picking on Angie and Cheryl and her family. They deserve the right to exist and have the legal protections just as much as I do.’”