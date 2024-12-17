Angie Craig elected first woman and first LGBTQ+ ranking member of House Agriculture Committee

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota has made history as the first woman and out LGBTQ + person to serve as the ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee, a role that positions her as the top Democrat on the influential panel.

The ranking member leads the minority party on a committee, playing a critical role in shaping legislative priorities, negotiating with the majority, and advancing their party’s agenda.

Craig, who represents Minnesota’s Second Congressional District, was elected by House Democrats on Tuesday in a closed-door vote, defeating longtime committee member Rep. Jim Costa of California , The Hill reports .

Equality PAC, which works to elect LGBTQ+ candidates to federal office, celebrated Craig’s victory, calling it an achievement that inspires future leaders.

“We could not be more proud of Angie for this incredible accomplishment,” Equality PAC co-chairs Rep. Mark Takano of California and Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York said in a statement. “As the second openly LGBTQ ranking member in the House, Angie will continue to inspire future generations of LGBTQ leaders to step up and fight for the shared causes we believe in.”

Craig, who flipped her battleground district in 2018, has been a key figure in the House Democratic Caucus as a legislator who can appeal to rural and working-class voters. She emphasized her connection to these communities as a central reason for her leadership bid.

“I just won my D+1 district by nearly 14 points because my farmers and rural constituents know that I’ll meet them where they’re at, I’ll listen to their concerns, and I’ll work with whoever I can to improve their lives,” Craig said after the vote, according to The Hill.

Craig will take on the role as Congress prepares to debate the next Farm Bill, which will define U.S. agriculture policy for the next five years. She said her priorities will include lowering food costs, expanding opportunities for new farmers, and strengthening the farm safety net.

Craig, the first openly LGBTQ+ person elected to Congress from Minnesota, has consistently advocated for equality during her time in office. Craig often uses her personal story—she and her wife, Cheryl Greene, have raised four sons and have two grandsons—to build bridges with her colleagues and illustrate the realities of LGBTQ+ families. “We’re no different from anyone else,” Craig previously toldThe Advocate.

Equality PAC noted that Craig’s leadership is part of a broader wave of LGBTQ+ representation in Congress, highlighting Rep. Takano’s role as a ranking member of the House Veterans Affairs Committee.

“With Angie, we have made history again,” Takano and Torres said.