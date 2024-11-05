Don Lemon comforts trans woman who's 'nervous and afraid' for the election

Nervous for the results of the elections and the future of LGBTQ+ rights? You're not the only one.

One transgender woman has perfectly encapsulated the fears of queer Americans in a moving clip shared by out journalist Don Lemon. The former CNN anchor encountered the woman, who said she is 52 and transgender, as she was "walking around to deal with nerves" last night, saying that she's "anxious" for the outcome of the presidential election.

"I'm nervous and afraid ... I'm a 52-year-old transgender woman, and I'm afraid for my safety come tomorrow," she stated.