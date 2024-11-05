alert

LIVE: Election Day 2024 coverage of LGBTQ+ issues

Election

Don Lemon comforts trans woman who's 'nervous and afraid' for the election

footage still don lemon comforts transgender woman election interview
footage still via instagram @donlemonofficial

One transgender woman has perfectly encapsulated the fears of queer Americans in a moving clip shared by out journalist Don Lemon.

Nervous for the results of the elections and the future of LGBTQ+ rights? You're not the only one.

One transgender woman has perfectly encapsulated the fears of queer Americans in a moving clip shared by out journalist Don Lemon. The former CNN anchor encountered the woman, who said she is 52 and transgender, as she was "walking around to deal with nerves" last night, saying that she's "anxious" for the outcome of the presidential election.

"I'm nervous and afraid ... I'm a 52-year-old transgender woman, and I'm afraid for my safety come tomorrow," she stated.

The woman told Lemon that she is concerned for about her health care if former president Donald Trump and other conservatives win. While she did not specify the care "at the risk of sharing too much personal information with all kinds of random people," Republican legislators have vowed to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which provides coverage for over 45 million people.

Conservatives have also made anti-trans policies a staple of their campaigns by attacking gender-affirming care, which has been banned for youth in 24 states, all Republican.

"I can't be in a situation where I can't get the medical care I need," she said. "I have children that need the same type of medical care, and it's threatened. Overtly."

The woman said that she is especially concerned for how the results will reflect what other Americans think of her, and how they will impact the way she is treated by them. She noted that conservatives' messages about trans people have given the public the impression that they have permission to disrespect and mistreat them.

"I'm mocked and made fun of, I'm bullied by one group — that's how they see me. I'm the terrifying, scary, transgender woman that your family warned you about in church," she said, prompting Lemon to embrace her in a hug.

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
