John Fetterman tells The Advocate he's confident Harris will win Pennsylvania

For weeks, both the campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have been predicting that the race will come down to Pennsylvania. Harris crisscrossed the state yesterday, deploying big-name supporters along the way with Oprah and Lady Gaga on stage in Philadelphia last night.

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman also was with Harris yesterday in Pittsburgh. He’s been outspoken about the dangers of electing Donald Trump, particularly to the LGBTQ+ community. Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, host Dana Bash asked Fetterman about the GOP running ads targeting the trans community. “It doesn’t make you tough. It doesn’t make you a man. To pick on trans kids or gay kids, it just makes you an a**hole.”

Fetterman told The Advocate that he’s confident Harris will win the state. “Pennsylvania picks the President, and I am confident that Pennsylvania will pick Vice President Harris,” he said in a statement. “But just as it was in 2016 and in 2020, it will be very close. That's why I've traveled all across the commonwealth having conversations with voters and making the case for VP Harris, and that's why she spent her final day of the campaign right here in Pennsylvania.”