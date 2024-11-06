alert

Election Day 2024 coverage of LGBTQ+ issues

John Fetterman tells The Advocate he's confident Harris will win Pennsylvania

US Senator John Fetterman speaks Kamala Harris campaign rally
REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images

The longtime LGBTQ+ ally also had some choice words about the GOP trans attack ads during a recent CNN interview.

For weeks, both the campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have been predicting that the race will come down to Pennsylvania. Harris crisscrossed the state yesterday, deploying big-name supporters along the way with Oprah and Lady Gaga on stage in Philadelphia last night.

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman also was with Harris yesterday in Pittsburgh. He’s been outspoken about the dangers of electing Donald Trump, particularly to the LGBTQ+ community. Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, host Dana Bash asked Fetterman about the GOP running ads targeting the trans community. “It doesn’t make you tough. It doesn’t make you a man. To pick on trans kids or gay kids, it just makes you an a**hole.”

Fetterman told The Advocate that he’s confident Harris will win the state. “Pennsylvania picks the President, and I am confident that Pennsylvania will pick Vice President Harris,” he said in a statement. “But just as it was in 2016 and in 2020, it will be very close. That's why I've traveled all across the commonwealth having conversations with voters and making the case for VP Harris, and that's why she spent her final day of the campaign right here in Pennsylvania.”

John Casey

John Casey is senior editor of The Advocate, writing columns about political, societal, and topical issues with leading newsmakers of the day. The columns include interviews with Sam Altman, Neil Patrick Harris, Ellen DeGeneres, Colman Domingo, Jennifer Coolidge, Kelly Ripa and Mark Counselos, Jamie Lee Curtis, Shirley MacLaine, Nancy Pelosi, Tony Fauci, Leon Panetta, John Brennan, and many others. John spent 30 years working as a PR professional on Capitol Hill, Hollywood, the Nobel Prize-winning UN IPCC, and with four of the largest retailers in the U.S.
