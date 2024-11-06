alert

LIVE: Election Day 2024 coverage of LGBTQ+ issues

Election

At Howard University, thousands rally for Kamala Harris as LGBTQ+ leaders celebrate a night of progress

Crowd at Howard University in D.C. on Election Day night
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“There’s a delicious sense of community here tonight, people who showed up because they need each other and know that our fates are linked,” Kierra Johnson, president of the National LGBTQ Task Force, said.

Cwnewser
The atmosphere at Washington, D.C.’s Howard University was electric early on Election Night Tuesday as thousands of supporters gathered, hoping to witness history in the making. With Vice President Kamala Harris, a Howard alum, on the cusp of a potential win that would make her the first Black woman and first South Asian woman president, Howard’s campus was transformed into a vibrant center of celebration for the Harris-Walz campaign, which had set up its Election Night headquarters on the historically Black university’s grounds.

The excitement in the unseasonably warm air was undeniable, and The Advocate spoke with Kierra Johnson, the president of the National LGBTQ Task Force, who captured the essence of the moment. As Prince’s music pulsed through the crowd, Johnson described an atmosphere brimming with energy and connection. “Right now, people are dancing, talking politics, and vibing with each other,” she said. “It feels so good to be here on an HBCU campus—you can tell people needed to be with each other tonight.”

But the evening wasn’t just about Harris’s historic run. Some in the crowd were also celebrating another groundbreaking victory: Sarah McBride’s election as the first out transgender member of Congress. Johnson emphasized the importance of McBride’s win, describing it as both a “fortification” of LGBTQ+ progress and a signal of more to come. “This election proves that LGBTQ+ people are here to stay,” Johnson said. “The voters, the young people, the candidates — we’re not going anywhere. Progress is happening, and we’re just getting started.”

McBride’s win in Delaware marks a significant milestone. She has already made history as the nation’s first out transgender state senator and as the first trans person to work in the White House, during the Obama administration. Her election to Congress underscores her commitment to advocacy at a time when legislative attacks on LGBTQ+ rights, particularly targeting the trans community, are at an all-time high.

The diversity of Howard’s Election Night crowd highlighted the breadth of the coalition rallying for Harris. Johnson pointed out the array of ages, races, and backgrounds present, calling it a testament to the unity Harris represents. “This is what Kamala Harris is about,” Johnson shared. “There’s a delicious sense of community here tonight, people who showed up because they need each other and know that our fates are linked.”

Cwnewser
Stonewall Brick AwardsOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
