Kamala Harris rides wave of Democratic energy at kick-off event in Wisconsin

Vice President Kamala Harris embarked on her presidential campaign in Wisconsin on Tuesday afternoon, addressing a raucous crowd at West Allis Central High School near Milwaukee. The event marked a significant forward momentum among Democrats following President Joe Biden’s announcement that he would step aside and endorse Harris as his preferred successor.

Harris’s arrival at the event was met with the enthusiasm of a grassroots movement. Her motorcade pulled up to the school, greeted by families brandishing hand-painted signs declaring, “We love u Kamala” and “Kamala Harris changes lives. Watch her change the world,” according to a White House press pool report. As the motorcade navigated the scenic route along Lake Michigan, onlookers captured the moment on their phones, the report said.

Inside the sweltering gymnasium, the scene was no less vibrant. More than 3000 supporters filled the bleachers and the gym floor, holding signs that read “KAMALA” on the front and “USA” on the back. The soundtrack of the event—a mix of Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation,” Eve’s “Tambourine,” and Beyoncé’s “Freedom”—set the tone for a celebration of unity and empowerment.

When Harris took the stage, she did so with the confidence of a leader prepared to seize the moment. She began by acknowledging local leaders and the supporters who had gathered to witness this pivotal moment. “It’s good to be back,” she proclaimed.

“Our state campaign headquarters are in this city for a reason,” Harris explained, emphasizing the importance of Wisconsin in the broader electoral landscape. “You all helped us win in 2020, and in 2024, we’ll win again.”

She described Biden's legacy as “unmatched in modern history,” highlighting his achievements over the past three and a half years. She expressed gratitude for his endorsement and announced that the campaign had secured enough delegates to clinch the Democratic nomination—a crucial milestone in her journey to the White House ahead of next month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Harris’s speech then took a pointed turn as she contrasted her record with that of former President Donald Trump . Drawing from her extensive background as a prosecutor and attorney general of California , she delivered a scathing critique of Trump’s tenure and character.

“In those roles, I took on perpetrators of all kinds: predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump’s type. And in this campaign, I promise you I will proudly put my record against his any day of the week,” Harris said steadfastly, drawing cheers from the crowd and a few people chanting, “Lock him up.”

She continued, “As attorney general of California, I took on one of our country’s largest for-profit colleges that was scamming students. Donald Trump ran a for-profit college that scammed students. As a prosecutor, I specialized in cases involving sexual abuse. Well, Trump was found liable for committing sexual abuse. As attorney general of California, I took on the big Wall Street banks and held them accountable for fraud. Donald Trump was just found guilty on 34 counts.”

She added, “Let’s also make no mistake: this campaign is not just about us versus Donald Trump. This campaign is about who we fight for.”

The distinction Harris drew was clear: She said her campaign is rooted in a commitment to the people, as opposed to Trump’s alliance with billionaires and corporate interests. She celebrated her campaign’s recent fundraising successes as evidence of a “people-first presidency.” According to ActBlue, Harris raised more than $81 million in the first 24 hours of her candidacy, most of which was from small-dollar donors, 60 percent of whom donated for the first time.

Harris outlined her vision for America’s future, focusing on the middle class, affordable healthcare, and union rights. She condemned Trump’s Project 2025 agenda, warning that it would undermine the middle class and roll back essential protections such as Social Security and Medicare.

“Ours is a fight for the future,” Harris declared. She emphasized the importance of protecting voting rights, addressing gun violence, and defending reproductive freedoms. “We trust women to make decisions about their own bodies,” she said, pledging to sign legislation to restore reproductive rights if elected.

Harris called on her supporters to rally for the work ahead as her speech drew to a close.

“In the next 105 days, we have doors to knock on, phone calls to make, voters to register, and an election to win,” she said. “Are you ready to get to work? Do we believe in freedom? Do we believe in opportunity? Do we believe in the promise of America? And are we ready to fight for it?”

The crowd’s enthusiastic response echoed Harris’s final words, “And when we fight, we win!”