Election

Watch: Kamala Harris highlights her LGBTQ+ allyship in powerful first campaign ad

Kamala Harris first campaign video highlights commitment to LGBTQ community
HARRIS FOR PRESIDENT via youtube

It’s set to Beyoncé’s hit “Freedom.”

Cwnewser

Vice PresidentKamala Harris, the presumptiveDemocratic nominee for the 2024 presidentialelection, released her first campaign ad, which includes Beyoncé’s hit song “Freedom” as the backdrop. The 79-second ad debuted Thursday morning and features uplifting scenes of a diverse U.S., includingLGBTQ+ individuals waving ProgressPride flags.

Related: Thousands are expected to join LGBTQ+ community call supporting Kamala Harris campaign

The ad opens with Harris posing a fundamental question to viewers: “In this election, we each face a question: what kind of country do we want to live in?” As the camera shifts to images of communities, the vice president contrasts two visions of America. “There are some people who think we should be a country of chaos, of fear, of hate. But us, we choose something different,” she asserts.

Harris’s declaration of “We choose freedom” is echoed by a voiceover and Beyoncé's vocals: “Freedom, freedom, freedom, freedom. Where are you? Because I need freedom too.”

The ad emphasizes a vision of freedom beyond mere survival: “The freedom not just to get by, but to get ahead. The freedom to be safe from gun violence, the freedom to make decisions about your own body,” Harris continues, outlining her commitment to addressing systemic issues. “We choose a future where no child lives in poverty, where we can all afford healthcare, where no one is above the law.” The ad shows former President Donald Trump’s mugshot and newspaper headlines about his indictments and a guilty verdict in his conviction on 34 felony fraud counts; however, at no point is his name uttered in the commercial.

Related: Kamala Harris rides wave of Democratic energy at kickoff event in Wisconsin

The ad’s visuals resonate with Harris’s vision of freedom for all Americans from all walks of life. It concludes with a call to action, urging viewers to join her campaign by visiting kamalaharris.com and joining this movement for change.

Beyoncé’s involvement adds significant star power to the ad. The superstar singer granted permission earlier in the week for Harris’s campaign to use “Freedom,” a track that has become an anthem for movements advocating for social justice and equality.

Harris has tapped into the American zeitgeist, harnessing people’s excitement about having the first woman—a Black woman of Southeast Asian heritage—as a presidential candidate and the thirst for a new generation of leadership. This ad encapsulates that energy, showcasing a campaign rooted in inclusivity and forward-thinking.

In addition to the ad, Thursday evening will feature a nationwide Out for Harris LGBTQ+ Unity call, co-hosted by leading LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, including theHuman Rights Campaign, Equality California, the National LGBTQ Task Force, and others. This virtual rally aspires to galvanize support for Harris’s campaign and highlight the critical importance of the November election.

The ad’s release follows a successful campaign kickoff event in Wisconsin on Tuesday, where Harris addressed a crowd of over 3,000 supporters.

The ad’s positive and empowering message stands in stark contrast to the anger and dark vision depicted in Trump’s messaging.

Watch the Harris campaign’s “We Choose Freedom” ad below.


We Choose Freedom | Harris 2024www.youtube.com

Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
