Watch: Kamala Harris highlights her LGBTQ+ allyship in powerful first campaign ad

Vice President Kamala Harris , the presumptive Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election , released her first campaign ad, which includes Beyoncé’s hit song “Freedom” as the backdrop. The 79-second ad debuted Thursday morning and features uplifting scenes of a diverse U.S., including LGBTQ + individuals waving Progress Pride flags.

The ad opens with Harris posing a fundamental question to viewers: “In this election, we each face a question: what kind of country do we want to live in?” As the camera shifts to images of communities, the vice president contrasts two visions of America. “There are some people who think we should be a country of chaos, of fear, of hate. But us, we choose something different,” she asserts.

Harris’s declaration of “We choose freedom” is echoed by a voiceover and Beyoncé's vocals: “Freedom, freedom, freedom, freedom. Where are you? Because I need freedom too.”

The ad emphasizes a vision of freedom beyond mere survival: “The freedom not just to get by, but to get ahead. The freedom to be safe from gun violence, the freedom to make decisions about your own body,” Harris continues, outlining her commitment to addressing systemic issues. “We choose a future where no child lives in poverty, where we can all afford healthcare, where no one is above the law.” The ad shows former President Donald Trump’s mugshot and newspaper headlines about his indictments and a guilty verdict in his conviction on 34 felony fraud counts; however, at no point is his name uttered in the commercial.

The ad’s visuals resonate with Harris’s vision of freedom for all Americans from all walks of life. It concludes with a call to action, urging viewers to join her campaign by visiting kamalaharris.com and joining this movement for change.

Beyoncé’s involvement adds significant star power to the ad. The superstar singer granted permission earlier in the week for Harris’s campaign to use “Freedom,” a track that has become an anthem for movements advocating for social justice and equality.

Harris has tapped into the American zeitgeist, harnessing people’s excitement about having the first woman—a Black woman of Southeast Asian heritage—as a presidential candidate and the thirst for a new generation of leadership. This ad encapsulates that energy, showcasing a campaign rooted in inclusivity and forward-thinking.

In addition to the ad, Thursday evening will feature a nationwide Out for Harris LGBTQ+ Unity call, co-hosted by leading LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, including the Human Rights Campaign , Equality California, the National LGBTQ Task Force, and others. This virtual rally aspires to galvanize support for Harris’s campaign and highlight the critical importance of the November election.

The ad’s release follows a successful campaign kickoff event in Wisconsin on Tuesday, where Harris addressed a crowd of over 3,000 supporters.

The ad’s positive and empowering message stands in stark contrast to the anger and dark vision depicted in Trump’s messaging.

Watch the Harris campaign’s “We Choose Freedom” ad below.



