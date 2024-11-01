Mark Takano is leading the charge for LGBTQ+ representation and equality in Congress for 2024

As Republicans lean in on anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and attacks, Democratic California U.S. Rep. Mark Takano remains an essential voice for equality. As the first out gay person of color elected to Congress, Takano has seen firsthand the progress the LGBTQ + community has made — and the fierce opposition it still faces. In a conversation with The Advocate earlier this year, Takano reflected on his journey in Congress, the battle for trans rights, and the critical role of LGBTQ+ political representation as the 2024 election approaches.

Since taking office in 2013, Takano has been at the forefront of LGBTQ+ advocacy. His election marked a historic moment, not only as the first out LGBTQ+ person to represent California in Congress but also as a person of color breaking barriers in a space that had often been inaccessible to marginalized communities. “I was sworn in during Obama’s second administration,” Takano recalled. “It was euphoric, even though we didn’t win a majority on the Democratic side. I immediately joined an amicus brief in support of the Windsor case, and by June, we were celebrating the Supreme Court ruling” striking down the main part of the Defense of Marriage Act. Takano’s first year in office was one of monumental victories for LGBTQ+ rights, including the invalidation of California’s anti-marriage equality Proposition 8, and was capped off by his participation in San Francisco’s Pride parade alongside then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

However, Takano pointed out that the road to equality is not linear. He expressed concern over the potential complacency in the LGBTQ+ community after key victories like marriage equality. “I feared that wealthy LGBTQ donors, especially white males, would turn their focus back to personal interests like taxes and forget the coalition that got us here,” he said. Takano emphasized that the struggle for equality must continue for all members of the community, particularly those who remain vulnerable to discrimination.

This commitment to inclusivity is central to Takano’s leadership at Equality PAC, the political action committee he cochairs alongside gay New York U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres. Equality PAC is dedicated to electing pro-LGBTQ+ candidates and building a Congress that reflects the nation’s diversity. Under Takano and Torres’s leadership, the PAC has raised over $18 million for the 2024 election cycle, supporting a slate of candidates committed to advancing LGBTQ+ rights.

The PAC’s efforts have been pivotal in races across the country, including those of trailblazing candidates for federal office like Texas state Rep. Julie Johnson and Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride. McBride’s potential election as the first transgender member of Congress is a historic milestone that Takano sees as a crucial moment for representation. “Sarah is disarming and has worked across the aisle on bipartisan bills,” he said. “I believe she’s going to be a rock star when she’s elected.”

But even as Takano celebrates the gains made by the LGBTQ+ community, he is acutely aware of the rising tide of anti-trans legislation and rhetoric sweeping the nation. Describing the current climate as “a very distressing time to be trans,” Takano voiced his concern about the ongoing attacks aimed at the transgender community, particularly from far-right groups and politicians.

He noted that these attacks have gained traction over the past decade, fueling moral panic and fear. “The far right has created this insidious panic,” he said. “They’ve convinced certain parents and voters that trans rights are somehow dangerous, even though this targeting is deeply harmful and unfounded.”

Takano also pointed out how some segments of the gay and lesbian community have been swayed by these arguments, leading to divisions within the LGBTQ+ movement. He criticized the “LGB without the T” rhetoric promoted by groups like Gays Against Groomers, which seeks to exclude transgender people from the broader LGBTQ+ movement. “It’s a mistake to think that our destinies aren’t tied together,” Takano warned. He referenced the landmark Bostock U.S. Supreme Court decision, which ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act protects LGBTQ+ employees from discrimination. “Our employment rights as gays, lesbians, and bisexuals hinge on a trans person’s lawsuit. That’s how interconnected our fates are.”

For Takano, the fight for trans rights is not just about protecting a small, vulnerable community— it’s about safeguarding equality for all. “Allowing one group to be stigmatized opens the door for further discrimination,” he said. “We’ve seen the far right’s tactics before, and if they succeed in rolling back trans rights, they’ll come for the rest of us next.”

Despite these challenges, Takano remains optimistic. He sees the 2024 election as a critical moment to push back against the far right’s anti-LGBTQ+ agenda and to continue building on the progress the community has made. “We have an opportunity to double the number of LGBTQ+ members of Congress ,” he said.