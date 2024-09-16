Scroll To Top
Election

Equality PAC raises big bucks for 2024 House Democratic frontliners at debate day fundraiser

equality pac fundraiser attended by US Reps Suzan DelBene Mark Takano Becca Balint Ritchie Torres
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images; Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

From left: Suzan DelBene, Mark Takano, Becca Balint, and Ritchie Torres

The money will go to reelecting members who are running in challenging congressional districts.

Cwnewser

Last Tuesday, Equality PAC, cochaired by gay Reps. Ritchie Torres of New York and Mark Takano of California, gave a significant financial boost to U.S. House Democratic frontliners, raising over $260,000 at a crucial fundraising event. The funds are earmarked to support Democrats in vulnerable seats as they gear up for the November election, where their victories will be vital in maintaining control of the House of Representatives.

The event, hosted at Agua 301, a trendy Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C., saw participation from influential Democratic lawmakers, including Takano, Vermont U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, Florida U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and Washington U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. They gathered with Torres and frontline Democrats to rally support for some of the party’s most vulnerable members.

Jeff Larivee, campaign finance director for Ritchie Torres, expressed pride in the fundraising success. “We are proud to share that Ritchie Torres, cochair of Equality PAC, helped raise over $260,000 for House Democratic frontliners this November as part of an Equality PAC event on September 10,” Larivee said in a statement to The Advocate. “This impressive haul puts Ritchie at over $18.4 million raised for Equality PAC and LGBTQ candidates for Congress.”

The term “frontliners” refers to 29 Democrats representing some of the nation’s most competitive and closely watched districts. These members, many of whom won in districts that supported former President Donald Trump in 2020 or have historically leaned conservative, are essential to maintaining a Democratic majority in the House. Republican challengers heavily target these seats, making fundraising efforts like this one critical to ensuring these members have the resources they need to win.

Among the key frontliners are LGBTQ+ members of Congress, including Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig, Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids, and Illinois Rep. Eric Sorensen. Craig, who flipped her district from red to blue in 2018, is the first outlesbian member of Congress from Minnesota and a strong advocate for working families. Davids, who made history as one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress and the first openly LGBTQ+ Native American in the House, represents Kansas’s Third District. Sorensen, a former meteorologist from Illinois, became the first out gay person to represent his state in Congress, championing climate action and economic growth.

Equality PAC’s contributions have played a significant role in elevating these candidates, adding necessary resources to compete in their districts. “We are the only identity political action committee in Congress that contributes to every frontline and every red-to-blue candidate. We need to build a pro-equality Congress,” Torres emphasized during an interview with The Advocate. Equality PAC has raised over $18 million this election cycle to support candidates committed to equality, he pointed out.

Torres also highlighted several key races where Equality PAC’s early involvement has made a difference, including the campaigns of state Rep. Julie Johnson in Texas and state Sen. Sarah McBride in Delaware. Johnson could become the first LGBTQ+ member of Congress from the South, while McBride if elected, would become the first transgender member of Congress. “Equality PAC has made a difference for candidates like Emily Randall in Washington and Evan Low in California,” Torres added.

In addition to the $260,000 raised for frontliners, Equality PAC contributed $50,000 to the DCCC, further supporting Democratic efforts to maintain control of the House.

As the 2024 election cycle heats up, frontliners like Craig, Davids, and Sorensen are critical to the Democratic Party’s strategy. These members, representing diverse districts and bringing LGBTQ+ representation to the forefront, are in tight races where Republican challengers are eager to flip their seats.

As Torres noted, “The future of our equality, the future of our democracy, the future of reproductive liberty lies in the hands of Vice President Kamala Harris and all the frontline and red-to-blue candidates.”

ElectionYahoo FeedWashington D.C.LGBTDemocratic PartyPoliticians
2024 electionsdebbie wasserman schultzangie craigdcccdemocratic partyequality paceric sorensenhouse democratic frontlinersjulie johnsonlgbtq candidatesmark takanopoliticianspoliticspro-equality congressritchie torressarah mcbridesharice davids
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

15 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio