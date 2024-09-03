Sarah McBride opens up about her historic candidacy, the Democratic Party, and Kamala Harris's campaign

Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride, a Democrat poised to become the first out transgender person elected to Congress, delivered a passionate speech at the LGBTQ+ Caucus Meeting during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago earlier this month.

In her speech to the caucus, McBride, who was the first out trans person elected to be a state senator, reflected on her journey’s significance and representation’s importance.

“If you could have told my 10-year-old self that there’d be a room full of amazing Democrats chanting my chosen name, I never would’ve believed it,” she said. “I’m honored to be with you today as my authentic self serving the state Senate district that I was born and raised in…and I hope to join you in four years, not just as Delaware’s next member of Congress, but as the first openly transgender member of Congress in American history.”

McBride emphasized that her campaign is about making history and creating meaningful change. “While I’m not running to make history with an election, I’m running to make historic change on all of the issues that matter,” she declared. She highlighted the urgent need for representation, adding, “We do know that if you’re not at the table, then you are on the menu. And people like me, people like many of us, we are on the menu right now.”

In an interview with The Advocate during the convention, McBride spoke further about the Democratic Party’s support for the LGBTQ+ community and contrasted it with the Republican Party’s anti-LGBTQ+ assault.

“It’s powerful to have the Democratic Party show that it continues to have our backs,” McBride said. “This is a scary time to be LGBTQ+ in this country. It’s scary for so many people in this country, and I think it’s powerful that the Democratic Party is making clear that they remain resolute in defending our progress and continuing to move equality forward.”

McBride underscored the importance of visibility and representation, especially in these politically fraught times. She pointed out that including LGBTQ+ voices at the convention was more than symbolic.

“The Democratic Convention has a long history of showcasing the full diversity of our party,” she explained. “Nancy Pelosi always says that diversity is our strength. Unity is our power. And I think what we see here at the convention is unity and diversity all at the same time. And that’s how we’ll ultimately win the election.”

McBride acknowledged the fear and uncertainty many feel but also stressed the power of personal connection and storytelling in overcoming prejudice. “You don’t have to understand someone. You don’t have to understand what it’s like to be them in order to want them to be treated with dignity and respect,” she said. “Understanding that at the center of this conversation are real people who love and laugh, who hope and dream, who fear and cry just like everyone else, really is the necessary ingredient to not only push back against the attacks but really to prevent people from falling prey to the misinformation, the disinformation, the fearmongering, and the scare tactics that are being pushed out and the cultural wars that are being manufactured.”

Reflecting on the convention and the stark contrast between the two parties, McBride pointed to a clear vision for the future under Democratic leadership.

“There is only one ticket that is fighting for everyone. There is only one ticket that will deliver for working people and their families. There’s only one ticket that respects every American that loves this country and everyone in it, whether they vote for our party or not. And that ticket is Kamala Harris and Tim Walz,” she said.

During her speech to the LGBTQ+ Caucus, McBride addressed the pressing issues facing the community and the broader electorate. She condemned the “cruel and concerted effort to not only roll back the clock on our progress but to target some of the most vulnerable but badass members of the LGBTQ+ community for hate and discrimination: trans young people.” She highlighted the dangers posed by “MAGA extremists” and their Project 2025 agenda, which she described as an attempt to build an America that is hostile to the LGBTQ+ community. “We are not going backwards,” she insisted. “They are trying to tell us that we do not belong, but we are going to show them in November that we do belong.”

As she concluded her speech to the caucus, McBride expressed a vision of hope and possibility for the future. She urged the attendees to “make hope and history rhyme” by electing leaders who will advance equality and justice for all. “We can show a young trans person that no matter what extremists say or do that here in America, they belong. They belong in our soul,” she said.