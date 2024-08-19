Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, and others will take DNC stage as party descends on Chicago

The Democratic National Convention began Monday in Chicago, marking the party’s first in-person convention in eight years. The event has transformed parts of the city into a secure fortress, with road closures and heightened security measures, as delegates, party leaders, journalists, and supporters gather to chart the future of the Democratic Party leading up to the November election.



The convention is set to showcase the party’s vision of hope, unity, and progress, with a star-studded lineup of speakers planned throughout the week all in support of Vice President Kamala Harris as she runs for President. The convention’s theme is centered around celebrating the achievements of the Biden-Harris administration while rallying support for Harris as the Democratic nominee for president and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

Monday’s opening events are themed “For the People,” featuring speeches from President Joe Biden , First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The night will also include a welcome address from Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who is expected to highlight the city’s pride in hosting the convention.

Former President Barack Obama will headline Tuesday’s events under the theme “A Bold Vision for America’s Future.” He will be joined by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who will address the convention, while Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will open the evening with a welcome speech.

Wednesday’s “A Fight for Our Freedoms” session will feature U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg , who made history as the first out gay presidential candidate to win a primary or caucus in 2020 and is one of the party’s most effective communicators.

Walz will deliver his acceptance speech after remarks from former President Bill Clinton and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

Thursday, themed “For Our Future,” will see Harris’s moment when she officially accepts the Democratic nomination for president. This historic moment will mark her as the first woman of color to lead a major party’s presidential ticket.

Buttigieg’s presence at the convention underlines the Democratic Party’s ongoing commitment to LGBTQ+ rights, an issue that has been increasingly under attack from conservative forces. As transportation secretary, Buttigieg has become one of the most visible LGBTQ+ figures in American politics, advocating for infrastructure projects and speaking out on inclusivity and representation within the Biden administration.

On MSNBC Monday morning, Buttigieg discussed the significance of this year’s convention. “The message of the convention here in Chicago is going to be about the American people,” Buttigieg said. “It sounds like a very simple thing. It could even sound like a cliché, but there’s something very significant about this because the Trump ticket views politics as being all about them. We’re certainly proud of our candidate. We’re excited about Kamala Harris. We’re excited about Tim Walz. But part of what’s so important about them is they get that it’s not about them.” He emphasized that the convention would highlight how “using the tools of policy and politics and government the right way makes our communities stronger [and] secures our freedoms.”

Buttigieg also contrasted the Democratic vision with that of former President Donald Trump , pointing out that “Trump wants people talking about him and not talking about the difference between our agenda and his agenda.” He highlighted the importance of staying focused on the issues that matter most to Americans, including fair taxation, reproductive rights, and climate change.

The convention will feature 33 caucus and council meetings throughout the week, providing a platform for various Democratic constituencies to discuss key issues and strategies for electoral success. Among these is the LGBTQ + Caucus, which will meet on Monday and Wednesday. The Monday session will feature Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, the first out lesbian governor in U.S. history, while Wednesday’s meeting will include remarks from Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride, who is running for the U.S. House and is poised to become the first transgender member of Congress.

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison, speaking on MSNBC Monday morning, previewed that Democrats would outline a vision of joy that counters the “doom and gloom” laid out by Republicans. Harrison emphasized that the party’s messaging will focus on optimism, inclusivity, and progress—values the party believes are essential to securing a brighter future for all Americans, particularly marginalized communities.