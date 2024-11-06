alert

LIVE: Election Day 2024 coverage of LGBTQ+ issues

Election

The Trevor Project has seen a surge in crisis calls leading up to the election

The Trevor Project has seen a surge in crisis calls leading up to the election

New York City Members of The Trevor Project with orange banner marching LGBTQIA Pride Parade call center employee at desk wearing headset
LEE SNIDER PHOTO IMAGES via Shutterstock; Shutterstock Creative

The LGBTQ+ youth mental health support network is reporting a increase in election-related conversations and young people feeling anxiety, fear, and confusion about the outcome of the election.

LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention network The Trevor Project is reporting a significant increase in the number of election-related crisis conversations in the days leading up to the presidential election.

According to The Trevor Project, their 24/7 crisis lifeline, chat, and text services saw a 200 percent increase from November 3 to 4 when compared to October 29 to November 2. The nonprofit organization also reported a nearly 200 percent jump in conversations with election-based keywords like “election” and rights.”

“While alarming, we are not surprised to see that the wave of anti-LGBTQ+ politics of the past few years continue to harm young people’s mental health,” Trevor Project CEO Jaymes Black said.

More 2024 Election Coverage from The Advocate:

The mental health hotline reports that the queer young people they serve are facing anxiety, fear, and confusion surrounding the outcome of the election. The Trevor Project’s own research shows that 90 percent of LGBTQ+ youth said “recent politics negatively impacted their well-being.”

This reality disproportionally impacts trans young people who have been confronted with a staggering number of anti-trans laws sweeping the country, which has led to a 72 percent increase in the number of suicide attempts among trans and nonbinary youth in the past year, The Trevor Project reports.

“The current political environment in the U.S. is heavy, but it is so important for LGBTQ+ young people to know that they do not have to shoulder this weight alone,” Black said. “The Trevor Project’s counselors are here 24/7 for any LGBTQ+ young person who needs support – and we will never stop fighting for your right to be safe, supported, and seen exactly as you are.”

