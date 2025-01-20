LGBTQ+ mental health crisis center says calls have surged with Donald Trump’s inauguration

As President Donald Trump delivered his second inaugural address on Monday, LGBTQ+ youth across the nation turned to crisis hotlines in record numbers, according to the Rainbow Youth Project USA Foundation. The nonprofit group reported over 1,400 calls to its national hotline by early afternoon—a significant surge that coincided with Trump’s speech and the anti- LGBTQ + policies he outlined.



In his half-hour-long inaugural address, Trump targeted transgender and nonbinary Americans, declaring, “As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female.” The announcement is part of a broader agenda to eliminate federal recognition of gender identity, ban gender-affirming care, and rescind Title IX protections for LGBTQ+ youth.

“Our hotline serves as a critical lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth grappling with the challenges of bullying, social stigmatization, and the looming threat of institutionalized discrimination,” said Kristen Johnston, case manager and crisis team leader at the Rainbow Youth Project USA Foundation. “The data we’re seeing is alarming, and it underscores the urgent need for advocacy, community support, and immediate action to protect our youth.”

According to the Williams Institute at UCLA's Law School, 1.3 million Americans identify as transgender, including 300,000 youth. These individuals are particularly vulnerable to mental health challenges and systemic discrimination, and advocates fear the administration’s policies will only exacerbate these issues.

The Rainbow Youth Project says it typically handles around 3,765 calls per month, but that number more than doubled in November and December after Trump’s election victory, exceeding 8,000 calls monthly. In January, the hotline fielded 3,925 calls in just 19 days, the group wrote in a press release. According to the Rainbow Youth Project, Monday’s record-breaking call volume highlights the growing fears within the LGBTQ+ community about the administration’s plans.

According to the statement, parents and guardians who contacted the hotline described feelings of fear, hopelessness, and confusion about what the new policies could mean.

Trump’s speech included the promise of executive orders to roll back the government’s recognition of trans and nonbinary identities and redefine federal standards for gender recognition. Trump framed these changes as part of a broader effort to restore “common sense governance.”

If you or someone you know needs mental health resources and support, please call, text, or chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or visit988lifeline.org for 24/7 access to free and confidential services. Trans Lifeline, designed for transgender or gender-nonconforming people, can be reached at (877) 565-8860. The lifeline also provides resources to help with other crises, such as domestic violence situations. The Trevor Project Lifeline, for LGBTQ+ youth (ages 24 and younger), can be reached at (866) 488-7386. Users can also access chat services at TheTrevorProject.org/Help or text START to 678678.