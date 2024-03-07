Meet the first woman and first out queer mayor of Vermont's largest city

Vermont's largest city has elected its first woman mayor, who also happens to be the city's first out queer mayor.

State Rep. Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, a progressive, made history in the city of Burlington when she won her election Tuesday night against City Councilor Joan Shannon, a Democrat who was considered the race's frontrunner.

Mulvaney-Stanak won by a margin of over five points, claiming 50.48 percent of the vote, whereas Shannon received 44.75 percent. Both beat out independent candidates Will Emmons and Chris Haessly.

Mulvaney-Stanak celebrated her win at Zero Gravity Brewery, where she noted the historic milestones in her victory speech surrounded by her supports.

“This is a historic day because we finally have a woman mayor. I am pretty darn sure that I’m the first out queer mayor in the state of Vermont," she said, via VTDigger.

The progressive replaces Miro Weinberger, who has been the city's mayor for the past 12 years. When announcing last year that he would not seek reelection, Weinberger said that he hoped a woman or person of color would take his place. He has hailed Mulvaney-Stanak's election as "historic," stating: “These are important milestones for the community and a remarkable accomplishment."

Mulvaney-Stanak will be the first progressive to lead the city since Bob Kiss in 2012. She will be sworn in and begin her term in April, and is not required to leave her position as a state representative and chair of the House Progressive Caucus.

"When you have marginalized people at the table, decisions change because you remember humanity matters," she continued in her speech. "You remember that young people matter, that children matter. You can come to the table with a different orientation and perspective.”

She added: “As your next mayor, I'm going to tell you the future's bright, but you know what? It's not all on me. It's on all of us."