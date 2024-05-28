This small Vermont town is going all out for its first Pride celebration

It's not just Pride Month in big cities — suburbs, farmland, and small towns are preparing for the LGBTQ+ time of celebration too.

For Woodstock, a small town in Vermont about 30 miles east of Rutland, 2024 marks its first-ever Pride celebration, and organizers are working overtime to make it happen. Pride of Woodstock VT's cochairs, Gabriel DeLeon and Seton McIlroy, are aiming to make the festivities as big as possible while still centering what they love about their town's quaint lifestyle.

"We really have tried to keep that in the forefront by having local vendors and nonprofits as a part of this and really bringing in the community," McIlroy told The Advocate. "Obviously I knew that this wasn't going to be DC Pride or P-Town Pride or Burlington Pride, but we could put our own Woodstock spin on it, and we could talk about what's great about Woodstock and our community."

DeLeon first proposed hosting a Pride celebration after he realized the town did not have anything official planned. Building the infrastructure from the ground up would prove to be no easy task, but once DeLeon began speaking with community leaders and business owners, he said their sentiment was clear.

"Even if it's one thing we've got to start from, we have to start somewhere," he said.

The successful organization of Woodstock's Pride celebration has since relied on the support and passion of local community members, who "have donated equipment to us, have donated money, have donated their time," DeLeon said.

The festivities will take place Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2, offering over a dozen events across the weekend. These include movie screenings, arts and crafts, trivia, an open mic, and several live performances, such as a drag brunch and a high heel race. DeLeon said the race will be "almost like the Kentucky Derby with all the pageantry."