Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

How LGBTQ+ people are defending Earth in the climate crisis

Activist SJ Joslin on the LGBTQ+ community’s connection to nature.

​LGBTQ+ and environmental activist ​SJ Joslin in Yosemite national park

LGBTQ+ and environmental activist SJ Joslin

Miya Tsudome

For Shannon “SJ” Joslin, who is nonbinary and gay, nature provides comfort when humans simply can’t — or won’t. The former park ranger isn’t seeking acceptance when they set off on another daring adventure through the California wilderness, but rather the absence of approval and rejection entirely.

“Environmentalism has always been something that is super important to me because I didn’t necessarily always see myself in the people that I was surrounded by,” Joslin says. “I grew up in a really conservative town, where if you wanted to insult someone, you would call them gay. The natural world has never been discriminatory to me like that.”

“If I get caught out in a storm, that’s my bad. But I can absorb all of nature and all of the beauties without it caring about what my sexuality is, what my gender is,” they add. “I always have a place outside.”

Joslin was part of a group that hung a huge transgender Pride flag in Yosemite National Park last May, resulting in them getting fired from their job as a park ranger. The brave action led to international attention, including Joslin being honored in the Out100. While they fight the termination, Joslin continues to search for a position in environmental education and to process this “surreal” experience.

a giant trans pride flag hanging off a cliff in in Yosemite Former park ranger SJ Joslin was fired for helping to hang a giant trans pride flag in Yosemite last year. courtesy SJ Joslin

“In science, you’re kind of chipping away at adding information to a body of knowledge that creates different theories or helps to understand things better,” Joslin says. “It’s usually pretty nameless. Not every scientist is a Darwin, so I’m used to not being in the limelight.”

Joslin’s dream remains to work in nature, using their climbing skills and knowledge to guide others. And they aren’t the only queer scientist who just can’t resist the call of the wild — data shows that LGBTQ+ people have a stronger connection to the environment. They are also more likely than their cisgender and heterosexual peers to be concerned for its well-being.

When it comes to climate change, the reason is simple, as outlined in the 2023 report in Sociological Inquiry, “Queering Climate Change: Exploring the Influence of LGBTQ+ Identity on Climate Change Belief and Risk Perceptions” — queer people are more likely to worry about climate change because they are more likely to be impacted by it. Authors Cameron Whitley, an assistant professor of sociology at Western Washington University, and Melanie Bowers, an associate professor of urban politics and policy at WWU, posit that queer people are particularly invested in climate change because it will exacerbate existing inequalities that already devastate the community.

Shannon SJ Joslin Shannon 'SJ' JoslinMiya Tsudome

“Being queer or trans doesn’t automatically make us care more about the environment or climate change, but growing up in a world that often overlooks or challenges our identities does shape how we see connections between different forms of inequality,” Whitley says in a joint statement with Bowers. “LGBTQ+ people learn early on that issues like housing, health care, immigration, and safety are deeply intertwined, and the environment and climate change fit into that same web.”

Low-income areas are more likely to bear the brunt of climate change, and LGBTQ+ people are more likely to be low-income. Even beyond that reality, disaster response forces can discriminate against or disregard LGBTQ+ victims in moments of crisis. Sexual orientation and gender identity are also often left out of surveys assessing the impact of climate change, meaning that the LGBTQ+ community is “intentionally or unintentionally excluded as a group to be aware of in climate and disaster planning,” Whitley and Bowers say.

“Politics shapes both climate debates and LGBTQ+ rights in similar ways,” the authors say. “The same political forces that deny climate science often target LGBTQ+ rights, and both become symbolic battlegrounds about which bodies and voices matter and are worth protecting.”

Joslin’s demonstration wasn’t protesting just the Trump administration’s persecution of trans people but also its defunding and planned destruction of national parks. For the former ranger, it’s a matter of values, and the LGBTQ+ community is simply one of the few groups that has its priorities in line.

SJ oslin and Pattie Gonia at the 2025 Out100 gala in Los Angeles Joslin and drag activist Pattie Gonia at the 2025 Out100 gala in Los Angeles; Pattie’s gown was made from the massive trans flag that was hung in Yosemite last August.Presley Ann/Getty Images for Out.com/equalpride

“America and most Western cultures are capitalistic cultures. So in order to succeed, you’re not necessarily doing what’s the most altruistic or what’s best for those around you,” Joslin says. “In contrast to that, the LGBT community is a community. … Our community is almost like a counterculture to capitalism in certain ways, because there is this sense of putting your community first as opposed to doing whatever you need to succeed.”

As someone who frequently has to explain both, Joslin jokes that trying to explain to someone that transgender identities are real is a lot like trying to explain that climate change is real. Both are robustly backed by scientific evidence, yet conservatives refuse to acknowledge either. When minds can’t be changed, researchers must instead find ways to reach people’s hearts — though luckily, the LGBTQ+ community won’t need much swaying.

“As a society, we kind of think in generalities. The thing that is beautiful about humans is that we’re so diverse, and that diversity exists all throughout the animal kingdom,” Joslin says. “That’s something that we should really celebrate, because if someone thinks differently than you, then they might notice something that ends up being really useful to you … If we all were the same, then there wouldn’t be much progress.”

This article is part of The Advocate’s Jan-Feb 2026 issue, which hits newsstands January 27. Support queer media and subscribe — or download the issue through Apple News, Zinio, Nook, or PressReader.

climate changeenvironmentqueer scientistscientific evidencetrans identitiestransgender pride flag

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Man in suit stands among mannequins in elegant dresses in a bright, spacious showroom.
Culture

Fashion designer Valentino Garavani dies at 93

The designer who launched an iconic global brand passed away Monday, according to his social media accounts.

Members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Lambda Pi Omega Chapter read to children in a classroom
Advocacy

Detroit heard King’s dream first. These Black women are carrying it forward.

Alpha Kappa Alpha's Lambda Pi Omega chapter folds Martin Luther King Jr.'s civil rights history into a day of service that stretches far beyond the federal holiday.

young person of color looking very sad
Opinion

The mental health system is failing queer kids of color—and we're letting it happen

BIPOC LGBTQ+ youth are asking for help and being turned away by systems built around whiteness, wealth, and silence. This isn’t a crisis of awareness — it’s a crisis of access and will, writes Toy Ingram.

Cloris Leachman and Robert Moore
History

How a 'Mary Tyler Moore' episode and a gay actor broke new ground 53 years ago this month

Mary's landlady, Phyllis, was upset when her brother bonded with Rhoda instead of Mary. But there was something Phyllis didn't know.

More For You

The World Court says climate change is an ‘existential threat.’ Here’s what to do about it.

lush green landscape alongside a dry barren landscape

Climate change poses a serious threat to our planet's future.

Shutterstock Creative
Last month, the International Court of Justice, the United Nations' highest judicial body, delivered a decision declaring that countries must immediately treat climate change as an "existential threat." This non-binding opinion, driven by a new generation of young lawyers from climate-impacted sovereign nations, marks a significant shift in the fight against climate change. The World Court's use of "must" underscores the urgency for nations to cooperate and reduce emissions, which are long-determined causes of rising temperatures and increasing weather severity. Keep Reading →

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley fired as Mayor Karen Bass cites wildfire failures

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley Mayor Karen Bass

Former Los Angeles City Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley (L); Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (R)

Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images; Apu Gomes/Getty Images
Los Angeles' fire chief has been removed from duty, with Mayor Karen Bass citing her alleged failures in dealing with unprecedented wildfires. Keep Reading →

Asheville LGBTQ+ bar destroyed by Hurricane Helene is reopening 'twice as big' (exclusive)

Brandon Davis and his husband, Davie, at Day Trip Asheville

Brandon Davis and his husband, Davie, with the keys to their new location (left); LGBTQ+ bar Day Trip's new location (right)

Courtesy of Brandon Davis via Instagram (@daytrip.avl)
An LGBTQ+ bar and event space in Asheville, North Carolina that was destroyed by Hurricane Helene is reopening, and its owners are promising to be "bigger, gayer, and louder" than ever. Keep Reading →

L. A. pizzeria that hosts monthly 'Trans Pizza Party' burns down in wildfires

Altadena fire pizza of venice trans pizza party

(1) A view of burnt down auditorium of the Eliot Arts Magnet academy and supermarkets in Altadena, Los Angeles, California, United States on January 12, 2025. The death toll from the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles has risen to 24 as firefighting crews battle relentless flames fueled by dry winds and record-high temperatures.

(2) Trans Pizza party at Pizza of Venice.

Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images; footage still via instagram @davidaburkart for @pizzaofvenice
The local restaurant behind monthly "trans pizza parties" has burned down as multiple wildfires continue to spread in the Los Angeles area. Keep Reading →

Megyn Kelly and other conservatives attack lesbian fire chief and DEI for Los Angeles wildfires

Megyn Kelly LA Firefighters cnn scott jennings

(1) Media personality Megyn Kelly speaks at Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the PPG Paints Arena on November 04, 2024, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(2) Firefighters back away from the intense heat of a fully engulfed apartment fire blaze fueled by heavy winds from the Eaton fire on East Pine Street on January 8, 2025 in Altadena, California.

(3) CNN Scott Jennings

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images; CNN
As five people are dead and 179,000 others evacuate, conservatives are using the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles to score political points. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved