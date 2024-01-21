Maine’s transgender health care bill sparks right-wing meltdown over phantom kidnappings

A Maine bill aimed to protect transgender youth’s access to care triggers outlandish claims of child-snatching as right-wingers wage a war of words on the proposed legislation.



A proposed bill introduced by Democrats, LD 1735, intended to protect gender-affirming health care for transgender minors, has sparked a firestorm of controversy and misinformation among conservative figures and groups. The bill provides protections for trans youth and their parents for seeking gender-affirming care as well as having the state take emergency custody of abused trans kids if the child is within its borders.

Chaya Raichik, who operates the Libs of TikTok social media account known for its anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, posted a misleading interpretation of the legislation, prompting an outcry from right-wing personalities.

Raichik’s post incorrectly claimed that the new bill would allow the state to take custody of children if their parents oppose gender transition procedures, including surgery and hormone therapy.

“New proposed bill in Maine says the state can take custody of a kid if the parents oppose s*x change surgery and the chemical castration of their kids,” she wrote, urging people to email legislators whose email addresses she posted.

Far-right extremists and notable Republican influencers became enraged online, including figures such as former Fox News and NBC journalist turned right-wing influencer Megyn Kelly retweeting Raichik’s post and adding, “This is SICK! Bombard them with emails. This cannot pass.”

Donald Trump Jr. also weighed in, amplifying Raichik’s message to his audience.

“They want full control of your kids. They want parents to have no say so they can do whatever they want. These people are evil and insane. Stop this madness,” the twice impeached and multiply-indicted former president’s eldest son wrote.

However, the actual text of LD 1735 does not stipulate state custody in cases of parental opposition to gender-affirming procedures. Instead, the bill aims to block the enforcement of subpoenas and arrests related to gender-affirming health care if such actions are based on the laws of another state that conflict with Maine’s protections.

Amid the escalating furor and severe weather in Maine contributing to scheduling challenges, the Maine House’s judiciary committee postponed its Wednesday work session on LD 1735 to January 25. The postponement coincides with increased public pressure and the campaign of criticism directed at the committee members.

Republican state Rep. David Haggan, who described the bill in alarming terms, was quoted as saying, “This bill authorizes the kidnapping and massacring of children from other states without parental consent,” as reported by The Daily Mail.

As journalist Erin Reed points out, "The Maine bill aims to ensure that transgender individuals and their families, who seek safety and medical care in the state, are not compelled to return to their home states by extremist attorneys general, possibly under the threat of arrest. It would also make arresting the parents of trans youth pursuant to out of state warrants the 'lowest law enforcement priority.'"

It would allow Maine jurisdiction in custody battles if one parent lives in a state with banned or restricted gender-affirming care and the other lives in Maine.