Scroll To Top
News

Maine Democrats bail on bill making state sanctuary for trans people amid far-right uproar

Maine legislature Gender Affirming Care Ban Libs Tiktok Propaganda Angry Doctor In Trouble
Shutterstock

Seemingly influenced by a significant online campaign led by Libs of TikTok’s Chaya Raichik, Maine legislators voted against a bill addressing gender-affirming care for minors.

Cwnewser

In Maine, a bill seeking security for those seeking gender-affirming care became a lightning rod online before lawmakers from both sides of the aisle abandoned the measure.

The Maine Legislature’s Judiciary Committee voted against a proposal after right-wing extremists online learned about the bill and far-right influencers, including Libs of TikTok, targeted lawmakers who were considering the legislation.

The measure, LD 1735, was a bill aimed at safeguarding gender-affirming care for transgender individuals, including minors. The decision, made on Thursday, marks a significant moment in the state’s approach to transgender rights and healthcare.

LD 1735, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Laurie Osher of Orono, was initially backed by numerous advocacy groups, including the Maine Nurse Practitioner Association, the Maine Psychological Association, the National Association of Social Workers, and the Maine Beaconreports. The bill’s primary objective was to prevent Maine from being forced to work with law enforcement from states where gender-affirming care is banned, specifically in cases involving people who sought such treatment in Maine. That is, if authorities from other states were trying to go after people seeking gender-affirming care, Maine would not be obligated to assist them.

The bill had been a top priority for transgender rights advocates this session, viewed as an extension of last year’s legislative progress that allowed 16- and 17-year-olds in Maine to access gender-affirming care without parental consent or notification, in line with Maine’s laws on abortion and contraception for minors.

Related: Maine’s transgender health care bill sparks right-wing meltdown over phantom kidnappings

However, significant opposition emerged, particularly from Republican lawmakers, according to reports.

The debate over the bill was seemingly influenced by a social media campaign led by Chaya Raichik, the Libs of TikTok account operator. On January 16, Raichik galvanized her 2.8 million followers to take action against the proposed legislation. Then, on Wednesday, she wrote another appeal.

“BREAKING: Maine legislature to vote tomorrow on the trans minor sanctuary bill. After public backlash the vote was postponed to January 25th which is tomorrow. Make sure to email all the state legislators TODAY. Their emails are in the below tweet,” Libs of TikTok urged, listing lawmaker email addresses.

Following this call to action, the Judiciary Committee unanimously voted 12-0, with one member absent, to stop the bill’s progression after a brief deliberation period.

The Judiciary Committee, chaired by Democrats Sen. Anne Carney and Rep. Matt Moonen, unanimously voted down the bill, crossing party lines in a rare show of unanimity. Democrats, who had previously supported the bill, cited the inclusion of unnecessary language as a primary reason for their change in stance.

Republicans argued that LD 1735, in its current form, could promote child trafficking (one of the online conspiracy theories spread by conservative influencers) and undermine parental rights. Among its provisions, the bill aimed to prevent the enforcement of orders from other states that might authorize the removal of a child from their parent or guardian for receiving gender-affirming health care or mental health care.

The Advocate contacted Osher for comment but did not receive a response.

The committee’s unanimous rejection of LD 1735 is a significant blow to gender-affirming care providers and advocates for transgender rights in Maine.

From Your Site Articles
NewsMediaDemocratic PartyRepublican PartySocietyYahoo FeedPoliticsTransgenderPoliticiansHealth CareMaine
chaya raichikdemocratic partyfar-right extremistsgender-affirming caregenderaffirming carelibs of tiktokmainemediapoliticianspoliticsrepublican partysocial mediasocietytransgender
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio