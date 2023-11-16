Hateful Anti-LGBTQ+ Minister John Hagee Addresses Pro-Israel Demonstration

The March for Israel event held Tuesday in Washington, D.C., drew participants and speakers from across ideological and partisan lines. But the presence of one speaker raised some concerns: John Hagee, a virulently anti-LGBTQ+, anti-Catholic, anti-Muslim, and yes, often anti-Semitic minister from Texas.

Hagee is senior pastor of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio and chair of Christians United for Israel. He has claimed that God sent Hurricane Katrina to New Orleans in 2005 as punishment for hosting an LGBTQ+ event (Southern Decadence); that “God sent Adolf Hitler to help Jews reach the promised land” through the Holocaust and that Hitler was “a half-breed Jew”; that the Roman Catholic Church was “the great whore” identified in the Bible’s Book of Revelation and a “false cult system”; that “all Muslims have a mandate to kill Christians and Jews”; that “women are only meant to be mothers and bear children”; that Jewish bankers control the U.S. economy; and that the Antichrist, the evil figure who will battle the forces of good at the end of the world, will be gay and half Jewish.

Hagee has walked back a few of these comments to some degree over the years, including the ones about the Holocaust and Katrina, but he has continued to spew much hateful rhetoric. When John McCain ran for president in 2008, he rejected Hagee’s endorsement. Recently, though, other Republican presidential hopefuls have cozied up to him, including Nikki Haley and Mike Pence.

Hadar Susskind, who is Jewish and heads Americans for Peace Now, expressed outrage at Hagee’s role in the rally. “I am horrified that he was given this platform,” Susskind wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “His history of hateful comments should disqualify him from decent company, much less from speaking on stage.” The liberal Jewish organization J Street also spoke out, writing on X, “A dangerous bigot like Hagee should not be welcomed anywhere in our community.”