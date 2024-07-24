Scroll To Top
News

Joe Biden sends queer lawmakers & LGBTQ+ allies to Paris Olympics

US Reps Robert Garcia Laphonza Butler sunset on the Olympic Rings Eiffel Tower Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Caring Across Generations

President Joe Biden is showing LGBTQ+ allyship as elite athletes compete from France on the world’s stage.

Cwnewser

As the world gears up for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, PresidentJoe Biden has announced the presidential delegations that will attend the opening and closing ceremonies, which includes out U.S. Sen. Laphonza Butler and Rep. Robert Garcia.

First LadyJill Biden will lead the delegation to the opening ceremony on Friday. Joining her is Dawn Staley, the head women’s basketball coach at the University of South Carolina. Staley, a three-time Olympic gold medalist in women’s basketball, has been a transformative figure in the sport. Since taking over as head coach in 2008, she has led the Gamecocks to two NCAA titles and six Final Four appearances.

Staley’s inclusion in the delegation is notable not just for her athletic achievements but also for her advocacy fortransgender athletes. In April,she publicly supported the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports, stating, “If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports…you should be able to play.”

Related: University of South Carolina coach Dawn Staley says she supports transgender athletes in women’s sports

Other members of the opening ceremony delegation include Denise Campbell Bauer, the U.S. Ambassador to the French Republic and the Principality of Monaco;Delaware Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Coons;California Democratic U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla; Democratic Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass; Casey Wasserman, chairperson of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games; and Brian Boitano, a three-time Olympian and Olympic gold medalist in figure skating.

Harris’s husband, Second GentlemanDoug Emhoff, will lead the delegation to the closing ceremony on August 11. Notable figures, including California U.S. Senator Laphonza Butler, will accompany Emhoff. Butler made history as the first openly LGBTQ+ member of the U.S. Senate from California and its first Black LGBTQ+ member, sworn in on October 3, following the death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Joining them is California Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia, the first gay immigrant elected to Congress.

Other members of the closing ceremony delegation include Bauer; Chaunté Lowe, a member of the president’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition and a four-time Olympian and Olympic bronze medalist in track and field; and Briana Scurry, two-time Olympian, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and World Cup Champion in women’s soccer.

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, lauded Staley’s lead. The Paris 2024 Olympics will feature a significant representation of LGBTQ+ athletes.According toThe Advocate’s sibling publication, Pride.com, at least 146 publicly out LGBTQ+ athletes are set to compete, marking the second consecutive Summer Games with triple-digit representation.

Among the LGBTQ+ athletes are British diver Tom Daley, Canadian soccer player Quinn, and USA track athletes Sha’Carri Richardson and Nikki Hiltz.

NewsNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedOlympicsSports
dawn staleydoug emhoffdr. jill bidenlaphonza butlerolympic gamesolympicsparisrobert garciasports
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio