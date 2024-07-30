Olympics opening ceremony DJ will 'prosecute' those sending anti-LGBTQ+ hate messages

Barbara Butch won't let anti-LGBTQ+ hate intimidate her — no matter who's sending it.

The French DJ and LGBTQ+ rights activist is speaking out about the onslaught of online harassment she's received after participating in the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics on Friday. Butch was among several queer artists and drag performers who were featured during the four-hour ceremony, in which the group briefly posed together at a table.

Conservatives online became outraged after drawing comparisons between the pose and Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting, The Last Supper, accusing the performers of mocking Christianity. Even prominent U.S. lawmakers added to the fire, with Republican speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson calling the performance "shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world."

Butch has since revealed that she's received a slew of hate online since the ceremony, including threats of "death, torture, and rape." Audrey Msellati, Butch's attorney, said in a statement on the DJ's Instagram that she has also received "numerous anti-Semitic, homophobic, sexist and grossophobic insults.”

