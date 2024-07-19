Gay Rep. Robert Garcia roasts Donald Trump’s ‘bizarre and rambling’ Republican National Convention speech

In the immediate aftermath of former President Donald Trump’s 93-minute acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Democratic U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia of California emerged as a prominent voice of opposition.

Appearing on MSNBC after midnight on Friday morning, Garcia delivered a comprehensive critique of Trump’s address, which he characterized as both “bizarre and rambling,” laden with falsehoods and dangerous rhetoric.

Trump’s speech, delivered with his signature blend of hyperbole and grievance, offered a familiar litany of promises and complaints. He began with a dramatic recounting of an assassination attempt at a Saturday rally in Pennsylvania , describing in vivid detail how he was nearly killed. “The assassin’s bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life,” Trump recounted, weaving a tale that included a large chart displayed behind him, which he claimed saved his life by prompting him to turn his head at the crucial moment.

Trump’s speech included sweeping declarations about his vision for America’s future, vowing to “launch a new era of safety, prosperity, and freedom for citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed.” However, these lofty promises were juxtaposed with harsh attacks on immigrants and other marginalized groups. Trump’s rhetoric was particularly incendiary when discussing immigration. “The invasion at our southern border… nobody’s ever seen anything like it,” he declared. Trump vowed to launch “the largest deportation operation in the history of our country,” a statement that elicited applause from his audience but raised alarms among his critics. He claimed, “We have an illegal immigration crisis, and it’s taking place right now, as we sit here in this beautiful arena. It’s a massive invasion at our southern border that has spread misery, crime, poverty, disease, and destruction to communities all across our land.”

Garcia did not hold back in his assessment of Trump’s narrative. “This was one of his most anti-immigrant speeches that Donald Trump has actually made,” Garcia said, pointing to Trump’s incendiary rhetoric about mass deportation camps and a slur against Latino people. Garcia warned that “as crazy and rambling and maybe dull as that speech was, he was also very clear about empowering those parts of his Project 2025 that are the most dangerous to immigrants and working people.” Project 2025 is the Republican plan, written by former Trump administration officials, that would reshape American life as it exists now, stripping out of society efforts for diversity and inclusion, eliminating the Department of Education and other federal agencies, and installing Trump loyalists into the apolitical expert federal workforce.

Trump’s speech was not just a parade of past grievances and future promises; it was also rife with falsehoods. He boasted about his administration’s accomplishments and downplayed the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting that he had led the country positively during that time. “Just on the pandemic alone should disqualify that man from being anything in this country, let alone the president of the United States,” Garcia, whose parents died during the height of the pandemic, said.

The former president’s address also targeted the LGBTQ + community, continuing a familiar theme among Republicans. “We will keep men out of women’s sports,” Trump proclaimed, aligning himself with efforts to bar transgender women from participating in sports. Trump painted a picture of an administration that would roll back protections for marginalized groups.

Garcia highlighted the inconsistency and danger in Trump’s positions. He labeled Trump a “complete and total liar and a conman,” criticizing the former president for elevating the architects of Project 2025 during his speech while simultaneously denying knowledge of the initiative. Garcia also attacked Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, recalling Trump’s infamous suggestion to inject bleach and his opposition to vaccination. “Just on the pandemic alone should disqualify that man from being anything in this country, let alone the president of the United States,” Garcia reiterated.

In a particularly poignant exchange, MSNBC host Michael Steele challenged Garcia on the perceived lack of confidence among Democrats in their ability to defeat Trump. Steele noted the narrative suggesting the party cannot win with its current ticket. Democrats are holding their breath, expecting a decision soon about President Joe Biden’s decision on whether to step aside and allow somebody else to challenge Trump in November. Garcia responded with a call to unity and confidence, pointing to Biden’s previous victory over Trump as evidence of Biden’s capability. “We have at the top of our ticket a man who has served his country honorably, with strength and courage,” Garcia said. “Joe Biden is the nominee of our party. He is the president of the United States, and he, with Vice President Kamala Harris , are going to defeat Donald Trump.”

He urged Democrats to rally behind the Biden-Harris ticket, stressing the importance of daily campaigning and outreach. “We need to ensure that people know what Donald Trump actually stands for,” Garcia stated, calling for a concerted effort by the press to inform the public about Trump’s true intentions and the potential impact of his policies.

“As a party and as Democrats, we have to at this point unify and not just unify, but be confident that we can beat Donald Trump. And I’m hopeful that tonight, not just America, but our party, our leadership, our volunteers on the ground can realize that yes, we can defeat Donald Trump,” Garcia concluded.