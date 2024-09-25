Scroll To Top
News

California rehab employees accuse company of homophobic, racist & anti-Semitic abuse in lawsuit

superior court of california county of los angeles
Steve Cukrov/Shutterstock

The seven plaintiffs describe a toxic and hostile work environment.

Cwnewser

Seven former employees of Executive Recovery Group, a California-based rehabilitation center, have filed a lawsuit accusing the company of fostering a deeply hostile work environment, Law & Crime reports. The plaintiffs, a diverse group of nurses, aides, andhealth technicians, allege that they endured months of racial, homophobic, and antisemitic abuse while management looked the other way.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, claims that Nazi salutes, white power symbols, and hate-filled language were commonplace at the facility. One supervisor, Jay Lepito, is accused of making homophobic comments about Michael Zamarron, a gay Puerto Rican man and one of the plaintiffs. In a team meeting, Lepito allegedly said that Zamarron shouldn’t help bathe rehab residents, claiming that his sexual orientation might make others uncomfortable.

“This beautiful Puerto Rican homosexual shouldn’t be bathing [rehab residents],” the complaint alleges Lepito saying.

He also allegedly compared Zamarron unfavorably to a white, straight colleague, describing the latter as looking like “Captain America.”

The lawsuit alleges that Lepito also said that he didn’t want Zamarron to be “accused of touching the men inappropriately.”

The complaint outlines a discrimination timeline beginning in mid-2023, when ERG’s new executive director, Erin Thorley, took over. Thorley allegedly fired two Hispanic managers and replaced them with her white colleagues, including a man with known ties to a white nationalist group. His affiliations were reportedly no secret—he displayed swastika tattoos, and multiple employees involved in the group were hired and promoted over more qualified staff of color, the complaint says.

In addition to the racial and homophobic harassment, Jewish employees reported antisemitic comments, including remarks about the facility’s owners being “cheap” because they were Jewish. According to the complaint, Black clients were also treated more harshly than their white counterparts, often facing expulsion from the program for minor infractions, while white clients were allowed to stay even after more serious rule violations.

The plaintiffs are demanding compensatory damages for emotional distress and lost wages, as well as punitive damages.

NewsLawYahoo FeedCaliforniaBusiness
antisemitismcaliforniacorey hurstdiscriminationergerin thorleyexecutive recovery grouphomophobiajay lepitolawlawsuitlos angelesmichael zamarronracismsexual harassmentwhite nationalismworkplace harassment
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

17 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio