California rehab employees accuse company of homophobic, racist & anti-Semitic abuse in lawsuit

Seven former employees of Executive Recovery Group, a California -based rehabilitation center, have filed a lawsuit accusing the company of fostering a deeply hostile work environment, Law & Crime reports . The plaintiffs, a diverse group of nurses, aides, and health technicians, allege that they endured months of racial, homophobic, and antisemitic abuse while management looked the other way.

The lawsuit , filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, claims that Nazi salutes, white power symbols, and hate-filled language were commonplace at the facility. One supervisor, Jay Lepito, is accused of making homophobic comments about Michael Zamarron, a gay Puerto Rican man and one of the plaintiffs. In a team meeting, Lepito allegedly said that Zamarron shouldn’t help bathe rehab residents, claiming that his sexual orientation might make others uncomfortable.

“This beautiful Puerto Rican homosexual shouldn’t be bathing [rehab residents],” the complaint alleges Lepito saying.

He also allegedly compared Zamarron unfavorably to a white, straight colleague, describing the latter as looking like “Captain America.”

The lawsuit alleges that Lepito also said that he didn’t want Zamarron to be “accused of touching the men inappropriately.”

The complaint outlines a discrimination timeline beginning in mid-2023, when ERG’s new executive director, Erin Thorley, took over. Thorley allegedly fired two Hispanic managers and replaced them with her white colleagues, including a man with known ties to a white nationalist group. His affiliations were reportedly no secret—he displayed swastika tattoos, and multiple employees involved in the group were hired and promoted over more qualified staff of color, the complaint says.

In addition to the racial and homophobic harassment, Jewish employees reported antisemitic comments, including remarks about the facility’s owners being “cheap” because they were Jewish . According to the complaint, Black clients were also treated more harshly than their white counterparts, often facing expulsion from the program for minor infractions, while white clients were allowed to stay even after more serious rule violations.

The plaintiffs are demanding compensatory damages for emotional distress and lost wages, as well as punitive damages.