Postal workers suspended for refusing to deliver anti-trans flyers

Two Canada Post workers in the Canadian province of New Brunswick have been suspended after refusing to deliver flyers from Campaign Life Coalition calling for a ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

The flyers, which describe gender-affirming medical procedures as “chemical and surgical mutilation” and declare that “God doesn’t make mistakes,” were distributed ahead of the province’s October 21 election.



Shannon Aitchison, a Canada Post carrier and union representative, was suspended for five days without pay. Aitchison, who has a transgender child, said she couldn’t deliver the materials. “The third flyer was straight-up nonsense,” she told the Brantford Expositer. “‘God doesn’t make mistakes,’ so you’re telling me my child is a mistake?”

According to the news outlet, five postal workers in the Saint John area refused to deliver the flyers. Two were suspended, and others used personal days to avoid delivering the controversial material.

Canada Post defended its decision, stating that the flyers did not meet the legal definition of “non-mailable matter” and thus had to be delivered. “Our important and longstanding role to deliver the country’s mail should not be seen as tolerance or support for the contents of any mailing,” Canada Post spokesperson Valérie Chartrand said. “We are a neutral third party regardless of our views.”