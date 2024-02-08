Libs of TikTok creator accuses NBC News of stochastic terrorism after bomb threat investigation

In the wake of an NBC News investigation detailing how Chaya Raichik’s social media posts may have influenced a wave of bomb threats across the United States and Canada, Raichik, 29, has launched a vigorous counterattack at the media outlet. Known for her far-right extremist anti-LGBTQ+ Libs of TikTok account, Raichik turned to X, formerly Twitter, accusing NBC News and its reporter, David Ingram, of trying to incriminate her unjustly and labeling them as the real threats to public safety.



The NBC News piece explored connections between Raichik’s online activities, particularly her critiques of LGBTQ+ people and content, and subsequent threats to various institutions.

This has led security experts to describe her influence as a form of stochastic terrorism, a tactic identified for its capacity to incite random acts of violence through broad, provocative messaging.

NBC News unearthed a concerning pattern: approximately 33 instances were identified where institutions or individuals criticized by Raichik subsequently faced bomb threats or other forms of violent intimidation. These incidents, spanning from November 2020, affected schools, libraries, hospitals, small businesses, and elected officials across 16 states, Washington, D.C., and Ontario, Canada.

On average, these threats materialized several days following Raichik’s posts, NBC News found, suggesting a potential connection between her social media activity and people reading her posts who then target these entities.

While Raichik isn't accused of making these threats, the timing and nature of the incidents underline a disturbing trend that has prompted investigations by local and federal law enforcement, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which has noted a general increase in such threats against public institutions.

In a defiant response, Raichik posted on X, “Let’s make one thing very clear: NBC News ran to the FBI, detectives, Police Chiefs, & others to try to link me to bomb threats. Their goal is to silence me by having me investigated and thrown in prison for posting TikToks and exposing the grooming and sexualization of children. This is war.”

Raichik accused Ingram and NBC News of being responsible for a threat she received following the article’s publication, calling the reporter a stochastic terrorist and tagged the FBI.

In November, Raichik also attracted attention for her response to a USA Today article documenting the pattern of threats following her social media posts. She updated her profile picture to one where she is seen holding the newspaper featuring the story, all while seemingly laughing. This drew criticism from journalists and social media users alike, highlighting Raichik’s apparent disregard for the severe consequences of her online behavior.

In January, Oklahoma superintendent of public instruction Ryan Walters, a far-right Republican, was criticized after he appointed Raichik to an unpaid role consulting on library books in the state.

Walters had said that Raichik was “on the front lines showing the world exactly what the radical left is all about — lowering standards, porn in schools, and pushing woke indoctrination on our kids.”

The LGBTQ+ program director at Media Matters, a watchdog group, took notice of Raichik’s claims and pointed out the irony in her complaints.

“Oklahoma library book ban committee member absolutely spiraling after NBC news confirms at least 21 bomb threats followed her posts targeting teachers, librarians, and queer people,” Ari Drennen wrote.

The situation has brought to the forefront the broader debate around online rhetoric’s impact on real-world violence, echoing concerns raised by The Advocate in its coverage of stochastic terrorism tactics linked to GOP strategies, right-wing influencers, and neo-Nazi violence last October. Experts like Juliette Kayyem, a professor at Harvard Kennedy School, have pointed to methods Raichik uses through her Libs of TikTok account as examples of stochastic terrorism.

