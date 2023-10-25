Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik Threatens Anti-Defamation League Over Extremist Label

Chaya Raichik, the provocateur behind the polarizing anti-LGBTQ+ Libs of TikTok account on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has issued a demand to the Anti-Defamation League to expunge her name from their “Glossary of Extremism.”

Raichik is primarily known for her aggressive critiques against the LGBTQ+ community. Those comments frequently trigger bomb threats and targeted harassment towards the spotlighted individuals or events that have included teachers, school districts, and libraries.

On Tuesday evening, Raichik intensified her challenge against the ADL’s classification by tagging the organization’s CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, in a post on X.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. I’m calling on the @ADL to immediately remove my name from their ‘Glossary of Extremism.’ Not only have they defamed me, they also lumped me in with terrorist organizations like Hamas. They have until Oct 31st to remove this defamatory entry before I’m forced to take more action,” she wrote.

Her name's inclusion alongside terror groups like Hamas in the ADL's glossary comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tension. Raichik's demand unfolds amid a surging conflict in Gaza following a terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7. Since the violence began more than 1,400 Israelis have been killed and more than 5,700 Palestinians. The ADL is a Jewish international nongovernmental organization. Raichik is Jewish. Libs of TikTok, now boasting over 2.6 million followers, has gained notoriety for promoting anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments by sharing selectively edited content to deride LGBTQ+ individuals and liberals. Much of Raichik's criticism zeroes in on transgender people, whom she continually misgenders and dehumanizes in her commentary online. The account has notably targeted Drag Queen Story Hour events and school libraries carrying LGBTQ+ friendly books, accusing them of "grooming" children for sexual exploitation. These highlighted instances often result in a storm of online harassment and, sometimes, real-world threats.

The narrative surrounding Raichik’s social media endeavors is part of a broader conversation on stochastic terrorism, where public rhetoric incites violent actions without explicit instructions. Juliette Kayyem, a former Department of Homeland Security official and a professor at Harvard’s Kennedy School, has acknowledged Raichik’s tactics as examples of this phenomenon in a report by The Advocate.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which monitors extremism, has also highlighted Raichik’s extremist activity.

A spokesperson for the ADL acknowledged Raichik’s threat in a statement to The Advocate.

“We are aware of her demands and are investigating, but we do not comment on matters regarding actual or threatened litigation.,” the spokesperson said.