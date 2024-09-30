Scroll To Top
News

Right-wing ‘hypocrite’ Corey DeAngelis seems to admit to gay adult film persona: ‘victim of poor decisions and poor influences’

Corey DeAngelis speaking at 2021 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center Arizona
Gage Skidmore via flickr CC BY-SA 2.0

The activist against public education cast himself as a victim. Advocates called out DeAngelis over what they said was his hypocritical anti-LGBTQ+ positions.

Cwnewser

An anti-LGBTQ+ extremist who advocates against public schools has resurfaced online after having allegedly acted ingay adult entertainment videos about 10 years ago. Corey DeAngelis, a vocal “school choice” advocate and frequent critic of LGBTQ+ rights ineducation, appeared to acknowledge his controversial past in a post on X (formerlyTwitter) on Monday afternoon.

DeAngelis wrote, “As an activist for parental rights and school choice, my passion is personal. Just like everyone else, I have made mistakes throughout my life, learned from those mistakes, used that as an opportunity to grow and tried to channel that experience into something positive. I was a victim of poor decisions and poor influences. I have turned that experience into the fuel that fires me to save young people from being put in the same position I was put in and to help parents protect their children. I will never stop fighting for what is right.”

The post marks DeAngelis’s first public acknowledgment of his past involvement in gay-themed adult films, which came to light last week. The revelation has caused a firestorm of criticism, with many LGBTQ+ advocates and political opponents labeling him a hypocrite for his anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric while having a history in the adult film industry. DeAngelis reportedly performed under the pseudonym “Seth Rose” in gay adult films as recently as 2014, including a scene in which he participated in a group masturbation contest.

Related: Right-wing anti-LGBTQ+ education activist exposed as former gay adult film actor: report

Following the initial news of his past, DeAngelis disappeared from social media, remaining silent as critics and LGBTQ+ advocates condemned his hypocrisy. His sudden absence was particularly noted, as DeAngelis had been an active and frequent voice in conservative media, often engaging with opponents and relentlessly attacking public education and LGBTQ+ inclusion efforts.

Even Randi Weingarten, the American Federation of Teachers president and a frequent target of DeAngelis’s online attacks, took to X to point out his sudden silence. “Has anyone heard from Corey DeAngelis in the last few days?” she wrote. “He normally tweets at me incessantly—he’s been very silent. Hope he’s ok.”

Online, reactions to DeAngelis’s apparent admission were sharp. One person wrote on X, “MAGA is so disingenuously hypocritical. They call anyone outside of their cult ‘degenerate.’ They scream that public library books or drag queen reading hours will turn children gay. But a former gay porn star recruiting kids into private schools? Yeah, they’re cool with that.”

Another user added, “Your mistake is fearmongering about LGBTQ people. Hopefully that’s the one you learn from.”

Related: Right-wing ‘school choice’ advocate linked to gay adult films appears in Republican Project 2025 document

DeAngelis’s career as a senior fellow at the American Federation for Children and his role as a frequent contributor to conservative media outlets have focused heavily on promoting school choice and opposing what he describes as the “woke indoctrination” of children in public schools, including support for LGBTQ+ students. He has claimed that such programs harm children and undermine parents’ rights.

His advocacy for school choice has made him a prominent figure in conservative circles, where he has gained support for his efforts to divert public funding to private and charter schools.

DeAngelis was reportedly a no-show at the “Rescue The Republic” conference in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. He had been scheduled to speak alongside other right-wing figures. The event, which featured anti-LGBTQ+ extremists such as Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice, Charlie Kirk, and Jordan Peterson, proceeded without DeAngelis.

The American Federation for Children, where DeAngelis served as a senior fellow, has removed all references to him from its website and placed him on leave as they “look into the matter,” according to a spokesperson. The Cato Institute, where DeAngelis also holds a position as an adjunct scholar, has distanced itself from his personal history while confirming that his status with the organization remains unchanged. DeAngelis did not respond to The Advocate’s multiple requests for comment.

NewsYahoo FeedMediaEducationPeople
american federation for childrenamerican federation of teachersanti-lgbtqcato institutecorey deangeliseducationgay pornhypocrisymagaparental rightsproject 2025public educationrandi weingartenseth rose
Cwnewser
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
