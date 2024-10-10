Anti-LGBTQ+ extremist Corey DeAngelis admits to gay adult film past during Christian news interview

Corey DeAngelis, a prominent opponent of public schools and critic of LGBTQ + rights in education , publicly admitted to his past involvement in gay adult films during an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network.

His acknowledgment follows weeks of controversy after videos and images where he performed under the pseudonym “Seth Rose,” surfaced. DeAngelis, known for his push to divert public funds to private and charter schools, addressed the scandal while defending his current political advocacy.



“There are images and videos circulating of me from my college days about a decade ago that I’m not proud of. They’re embarrassing,” DeAngelis said. He framed the scandal as a politically motivated attack by the left and his opponents in the education space, dismissing accusations of hypocrisy. “There has been a cancellation attempt from the left, and my political opponents are trying to accuse me of hypocrisy.” DeAngelis had previously hinted vaguely at the authenticity of the videos online, but confirmed that they are of him for the first time during the interview.

While acknowledging what he framed as his past mistakes, DeAngelis defended his advocacy, claiming that his personal history doesn’t invalidate his fight to “protect children” from exposure to such content. “I don’t want this kind of material to be in front of children in the K-12 education system before they are consenting adults,” he explained.



Adult content like the content he filmed is not in front of children in the education system.



His involvement in the adult film industry has led many to point out the contradictions between his past and his public anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

DeAngelis seemed to suggest that the support of figures like Christopher Rufo, a key player in the far-right movement, would help him emerge from the scandal unscathed. In the interview, DeAngelis referenced Rufo as a strong ally, noting that Rufo had publicly supported him during the controversy. Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and one of the loudest voices in the conservative fight against “woke indoctrination,” posted on X (formerly Twitter ): “It’s encouraging to see unanimous support for Corey on the Right. Two lessons: First, cancellation requires consent—those who refuse to submit and have loyal friends can survive. Second, a record of good work and good will makes it easier to forgive. Onward!”

DeAngelis used Rufo’s support as if it would wash away the controversy, positioning his far-right allies as shields against the criticism.

However, DeAngelis’s ties to Project 2025 , a far-right agenda designed by organizations like the Heritage Foundation to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, have also drawn attention. The project proposes rolling back federal protections for LGBTQ+ students, including removing policies that ensure their safety in schools. It also calls for the total dismantling of the Department of Education. LGBTQ+ advocates warn that Project 2025 could devastate progress made in protecting queer and transgender students from discrimination.

DeAngelis’s admission and attempts to frame himself as a victim of cancel culture have done little to appease his critics. LGBTQ+ advocates point to the irony of a man who profited from the same communities he now seeks to marginalize.

In the interview, DeAngelis sought to downplay the allegations of hypocrisy. He argued that his experiences only strengthened his commitment to his cause. “If I was able to be lured in to make bad decisions as a young adult in college, just imagine how much worse it could be for younger people,” DeAngelis said.

The backlash has been significant. Following the release of the videos, DeAngelis was fired from the American Federation for Children, where he had served as a senior fellow. Initially placed on leave, DeAngelis was later dismissed, with the organization confirming, “Corey is no longer at AFC.”

DeAngelis holds positions at the Cato Institute and the Reason Foundation, where his employment status remains unchanged.

“Cancellation requires consent,” DeAngelis said in the interview, quoting Rufo’s words. He added that the controversy has only strengthened his resolve. “I will continue fighting. I’m not going away,” DeAngelis said.