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As Kash Patel’s crash-out continues, questions mount over inflated FBI statistics

Amid allegations of excessive drinking and internal chaos, the FBI director now faces questions over whether the agency manipulated its numbers to bolster his leadership image.

kash patel at senate hearing

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel testifies during a Senate Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on May 12, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

FBI Director Kash Patel erupted during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Tuesday, shouting over lawmakers, challenging a senator to an alcohol test, and escalating weeks of scrutiny over allegations of drinking, internal chaos, and retaliatory behavior inside the bureau, as new reporting raised fresh questions about whether the FBI has inflated arrest numbers and manipulated public-facing crime statistics under his leadership.

For nearly two and a half hours, senators attempted to question Patel about the FBI’s budget and operations. But the hearing repeatedly veered into a referendum on whether the nation’s top law enforcement official could maintain the discipline and composure the role has traditionally demanded.

Patel also traded personal accusations with Maryland U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, and lashed out amid questions about his fitness that have shadowed his short, turbulent tenure atop the bureau. He denied reports of excessive drinking, erratic behavior, unexplained absences, and an apparent fixation on media criticism.

Related: Kash Patel reportedly gripped by panic and leak paranoia at FBI

Related: Dear Kash Patel: Quit your job. Get help

“When your private actions make it impossible for you to perform your public duties, we have a big problem,” Van Hollen told Patel, referencing recent reporting by The Atlantic alleging that the FBI director had at times been “so drunk and hungover” that staff could not reach him.

Patel immediately exploded.

The FBI director called the allegations “unequivocally” and “categorically false,” accused Van Hollen of smearing him, and insisted he would “not be tarnished by baseless allegations.” At several points, Patel interrupted senators and raised his voice as the hearing spiraled into open confrontation.

Van Hollen challenged Patel to take the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test, or AUDIT, a screening questionnaire commonly used by medical professionals to evaluate problematic alcohol use.

“I’ll take any test you’re willing to take,” Patel shot back. “Let’s go. Side by side.”

Patel then attempted to turn the accusations back on the Maryland Democrat, falsely claiming Van Hollen had spent taxpayer money “slinging margaritas” in El Salvador and accusing him of racking up a $7,000 “bar tab” in Washington.

Van Hollen was photographed during a 2025 trip to El Salvador to meet with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a constituent wrongly deported by the Trump administration to the country’s CECOT prison. At the time, Van Hollen accused Salvadoran officials of staging images to falsely suggest the pair were drinking cocktails together.

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Related: Angry Democratic lawmakers slam ‘despicable’ Kash Patel for firing FBI agent over LGBTQ+ Pride flag

Van Hollen later denied both claims and said the Washington expense Patel referenced was campaign-funded catering for a holiday party, not taxpayer spending.

On Wednesday, Van Hollen’s office circulated what appeared to be a completed self-report AUDIT questionnaire, signed by the senator. The form showed a total score of 3, a level generally considered low risk for alcohol misuse. The questionnaire indicated Van Hollen reported drinking alcohol two to three times per week and typically consuming one or two drinks at a time, while marking “never” for questions associated with dependency, blackouts, injuries, or inability to control drinking.

Related: Kash Patel sued a reporter over drinking allegations. So she dropped another FBI alcohol bombshell

Related: Did the FBI just post this propaganda video to save Kash Patel’s job?

The extraordinary exchange marked the latest escalation in a controversy that has increasingly engulfed Patel’s leadership of the FBI.

Now, new scrutiny arrives as Patel also faces questions about whether the bureau’s public successes under his leadership have been overstated.

According to MS NOW, current and former FBI officials have accused Patel’s bureau of inflating arrest statistics by counting thousands of immigration-related arrests in which FBI agents merely assisted or were present while other agencies led the operations.

Sources told the outlet that under Patel, FBI field offices were instructed to count arrests made during joint operations with Immigration and Customs Enforcement as FBI arrests, even when other agencies conducted the investigations and physically made the arrests.

Critics inside the bureau described the practice as “padding the stats” to create the appearance of dramatic gains under Patel’s leadership, MS NOW reports.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Patel repeatedly pointed to declining violent crime rates and increases in FBI arrests as evidence that the bureau was thriving under his leadership.

In recent weeks, reporting from multiple outlets has described a bureau consumed by internal distrust, leak investigations, and growing concerns about Patel’s behind-the-scenes conduct.

MS NOW revealed that the FBI had launched an “insider threat” investigation tied to leaks to journalist Sarah Fitzpatrick, the author of two pieces in The Atlantic that discuss Patel’s affinity for alcohol. The same reporting cycle also drew scrutiny to allegations that Patel distributed personalized bourbon bottles engraved with his name and the FBI seal to staff and associates.

Patel, a close ally of President Donald Trump, who famously doesn’t drink, has attempted to frame the allegations as politically motivated attacks orchestrated by hostile media organizations and Democrats angered by his efforts to reshape the bureau.

He has denied wrongdoing and filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic over reporting about his alleged drinking and behavior. The magazine has said it stands by its reporting.

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