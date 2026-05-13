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Anti-LGBTQ+ extremist charged for filming men using public bathroom at Florida Pride event

Andrew Sheets said he was trying to document "grooming," at Naples Pridefest.

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An anti-LGBTQ+ activist in Florida was arrested for filming men using the bathroom at a Pride event.

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Authorities have arrested a Florida man on video voyeurism charges after he filmed attendees of Naples Pridefest using the restroom. Now, he claims he wanted to catch men grooming boys.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office shows Andrew Sheets, 61, was booked on one count of digital video voyeurism and one count of distribution. He must appear in court on June 1.

A Naples Police Department report says detectives became aware after the April 18 Pride event that Sheets posted a 40-minute video on YouTube shot at the event. It was shot using a body camera, according to police.

The video included footage of Sheets filming inside a men’s restroom when two undercover deputies entered. At one point, the video shows him filming two men using a urinal in the bathroom mirror. The men said they did not know they were being recorded at the time.

Related: Florida Republicans Ron DeSantis & Byron Donalds continue attacking Naples Pride's family-friendly drag shows

Related: Florida judge won't let city stop Naples Pride from celebrating outside

Sheets, who frequently posts videos and right-wing commentary criticizing Florida police, later told Gulf Coast News that he attended the event to document “grooming.” He admitted that he went to the restroom while the body camera was running.

“Yes, I did go in. Public bathroom. Nobody was in there. I went to the stall to pee,” he said.

He noted YouTube has not taken the video down, meaning it has not been deemed a violation of the platform’s terms of service.

A booking sheet shows deputies had greater concern about Sheets’ intentions than whether he would film people in the restroom.

One detective said he saw Sheets early in the day, allegedly entering the event while carrying a handgun. Private security did not allow him to enter while armed. Sheets put the gun in his car and then returned, where he recorded interactions with booth vendors, police said.

Related: Naples Pride sues city after its security costs 'skyrocketed' amid fears of anti-trans protests

Afterward, Sheets allegedly returned to his car to retrieve an AR-15-style rifle and then returned to the front entrance while carrying a large sign, the booking report states. Authorities confirmed Sheets runs the YouTube account where the Pridefest video, including the footage from the urinals, was posted. He was arrested on May 9.

Naples Pride released a statement afterward, saying that police had informed the organization of the arrest.

“The irony is difficult to ignore. A man who publicly accused our community of “grooming” now stands accused of unlawfully recording people in a place where privacy is expected,” the statement reads.

“Naples Pride remains committed to providing a safe, welcoming environment for all PrideFest attendees and is grateful to the Naples Police Department and Collier County Sheriff’s Office for taking this matter seriously and protecting the privacy and safety of those at the event.”

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