Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Signature dispute could derail Maine’s anti-trans ballot initiative

Election officials are reconsidering whether supporters improperly gathered enough signatures to place the measure before voters this fall.

kids in a pride parade

A proposed ballot measure would decide whether trans kids can play sports in Maine.

Shutterstock

Maine election officials spent hours Tuesday reconsidering whether a proposed ballot initiative targeting transgender students should qualify for the November ballot, reopening a politically explosive fight that has turned the state into a national battleground over transgender rights.

The hearing focused on whether supporters of the referendum improperly gathered petition signatures, Spectrum News reports. The dispute could determine whether voters will decide this fall whether transgender students can participate in school sports and access bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity.

At issue is a citizen initiative backed by Protect Girls Sports in Maine that would require public schools to designate sports teams and sex-separated facilities based on sex assigned at birth. The measure would also create legal liability for schools accused of allowing transgender students to participate in girls’ sports or use girls’ facilities.

Related: Maine signs trans and abortion sanctuary bill into law, despite violent threats

Related: 4 states move anti-trans ballot measures to voters for 2026 midterm election

According to Spectrum News, challengers argued Tuesday that thousands of petition signatures should be invalidated because some petitions were allegedly left unattended in businesses and public locations rather than directly supervised by circulators, as required under Maine law.

The secretary of state’s office now has until May 26 to issue a new determination on whether enough valid signatures remain to qualify the measure for the ballot.

The hearing followed a court order from Cumberland County Superior Court Justice Thomas McKeon directing election officials to revisit the campaign’s signatures after opponents argued the state had not fully investigated allegations of improper circulation practices.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows had previously certified that the campaign submitted enough valid signatures, finding more than 71,000 acceptable, roughly 3,300 above the threshold for ballot access, according to Spectrum News.

Related: Maine’s transgender health care bill sparks right-wing meltdown over phantom kidnappings

Related: Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner admits using ‘indefensible’ antigay slurs in unearthed Reddit posts

As The Advocate recently reported, conservative activists across the country are increasingly shifting from legislative fights over transgender rights to ballot initiatives aimed directly at voters. Similar proposed measures involving transgender athletes, bathrooms, and gender-affirming care are advancing in states including Colorado, Washington, and Missouri.

The strategy reflects a growing effort by anti-trans activists to bypass statehouses where some proposals have stalled and instead wage political campaigns directly at the ballot box.

The dynamic has drawn comparisons to the early 2000s push for statewide constitutional bans on marriage equality.

“This harkens back to 2004 and the playbook around marriage equality,” Alana Jochum of Advocates for Trans Equality told The Advocate. “Our opposition is turning to an old playbook to scapegoat a small population.”

Related: Conservatives are turning to American voters to target trans rights

The Maine referendum also comes after months of escalating conflict between Maine leaders and President Donald Trump’s administration over transgender student athletes. Earlier this year, Trump criticized the state for allowing transgender girls to compete in girls’ school sports, while Democratic Gov. Janet Mills defended Maine’s policies and pledged to follow state and federal anti-discrimination law.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

refugees practicing yoga at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Malawi
Opinion

How a queer-led yoga community is helping refugees heal & rebuild

A partnership between a Boston yoga studio and displaced refugees in Malawi shows how everyday citizens can quietly help communities shattered by war.

internet social media icons
News

GLAAD warns that the internet is becoming more dangerous for LGBTQ+ people

The annual Social Media Safety Index report accuses Meta and YouTube of rolling back protections while online anti-LGBTQ+ hate and disinformation surge.

Miguel Trindade Deramo
Elections

This gay D.C. Council candidate wants Washington to live up to its progressive image

Miguel Trindade Deramo is running on a message of institutional trust, community safety, and the belief that values mean little without implementation.

Fran Drescher attends the 2026 New York City Ballet Spring Gala.
People

Fran Drescher's one rule for her gay ex-husband: 'Don't cockblock me'

The iconic star of TV's The Nanny reveals the ups and downs of traveling and making appearances with producer Peter Marc Jacobson, the out gay first ex-husband she calls her "lIfe partner."

More For You

New Jersey lawmakers are trying to shield trans health care from out-of-state threats

gender-affirming healthcare saves lives sign

Lawmakers in New Jersey are considering a pice of legislation that would protect trans people's care in the state.

Shutterstock
New Jersey lawmakers considered legal protections for transgender patients and health care providers for the first time. Keep Reading →

Ohio Republicans are trying to strip transgender adults of health insurance coverage

josh williams

Ohio state Rep. Josh Williams is continuing his crusade against transgender people in the state.

The Buckeye Flame
Ohio Rep. Josh Williams (R-Sylvania Twp.) has introduced his latest bill in his crusade against transgender Ohioans. Keep Reading →

Rhode Island resists Trump DOJ demand for trans youth records ordered by Texas judge

pediatric healthcare sign on building

Rhode Island officials are fighting the Trump Justice Department over releasing records of trans pediatric patients.

Shutterstock
Rhode Island officials are refusing to turn over private medical records for trans youth to the Trump administration. Keep Reading →

Texas city declares Trans+ History Week in historic first

san antonio firefighters with pride flag on he fire ruck

San Antonio is honoring Trans+ History Week for the first time.

Shutterstock
One of Texas’s largest cities has formally recognized transgender history for the first time. Keep Reading →

Trump-backed House candidate tied to New Mexico church with extreme anti-women & anti-LGBTQ+ views

greg cunningham

Greg Cunningham is running to unseat a Democratic congressman in New Mexico

Greg Cunningham for NM/YouTube
A Republican candidate for Congress in New Mexico is running on a platform shaped by a megachurch that condemns same-sex relationships, rejects transgender identities, and calls abortion murder. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved