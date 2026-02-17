Skip to content
Rhode Island hockey mass shooting leaves family shattered and shooter’s identity in the spotlight

The shooter's history includes a Nazi tattoo and amplifying far-right conspiracy theories online.

dorgan family

The Dorgan family says they are heartbroken after a mass shooting left a mother and son dead and others injured.

GoFundMe

As police work to establish a motive in Monday’s deadly shooting at a Rhode Island ice rink, investigators are examining a trail of far-right and conspiratorial social media content linked to the suspect and images showing Nazi imagery. Authorities identified the shooter as Roberta Esposito, a transgender woman, whose attack killed two members of her own family and left three others critically injured.

The gunfire that cut through a youth ice hockey game at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket on Monday turned senior night into chaos. By the end of the afternoon, three people were dead, including the shooter, and three others were critically injured. Police have identified the two victims killed as Rhonda Dorgan, 52, and her son, 23-year-old Aidan Dorgan. Esposito was Rhonda’s ex-spouse and Aidan’s parent. She died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the arena, according to authorities.

Police and some news organizations have referred to Esposito by her deadname and misgendered her in initial coverage.

The three people critically injured were Rhonda’s parents, Linda and Gerald Dorgan, and a family friend, Thomas Geruso, police said. Chief Tina Goncalves has described the attack as targeted and domestic in nature, according to the Providence Journal. Investigators say Esposito entered the arena, left, and then re-entered before opening fire. There does not appear to have been a confrontation beforehand, and her presence was not unusual; her child was one of the players, and she had attended games before.

The weapons were legal. Goncalves said Esposito used a 10mm Glock and a Sig Sauer 226, both purchased lawfully, and that she held a Florida license to carry; investigators are reviewing whether she had permits elsewhere. When three bystanders rushed in to intervene, Goncalves said, Esposito reached for a second firearm and then shot herself. Several first responders who were at the game rendered aid, and police arrived within about a minute of the first call.

In a Facebook post, family friend Titia Sperry wrote that Rhonda was “a beacon of light in this dark world,” adding that she was “always with a smile on her face” and “literally the sweetest, loving person on this earth.” Sperry said Rhonda “raised the most beautiful children despite the things she endured,” and lamented that “the media chooses to focus on him and not his victims.” “They should be the ones getting the support and the recognition,” she wrote, adding that the loss would reverberate far beyond the rink: “Everyone in that rink and beyond will be affected by this forever… our hockey family will never be the same.” She also thanked friends who “selflessly tried to help in the most dangerous of situations.”

A GoFundMe campaign verified by the company says the shooting left two younger children, Ava and Colin Dorgan, without their mother and older brother, and with their grandparents in critical condition. The fundraiser has raised more than $130,000. It identifies Esposito as the children’s parent and says it was created to help with living and education expenses after the attack.

Rhode Island’s judiciary portal lists multiple family court and civil cases involving Esposito spanning decades, including divorce and other domestic matters. Divorce filings from 2020 show that gender-affirming surgery was initially cited before irreconcilable differences; the marriage, begun in 1992, ended in 2021. Police say they are still working to establish a motive and are reviewing a large volume of Esposito’s social media activity.

The rush to narrative has been swift. Figures in MAGA-aligned corners of the internet quickly focused on Esposito’s gender identity and the unverified online material.

That digital trail has already become its own battleground. Photos show Esposito with a bicep tattoo resembling the Nazi Totenkopf death’s-head and lightning bolts like the letters “SS,” the Providence Journal reports. The same reporting noted an account that described its politics as “to the right of Hitler.” Separately, an X account connected to the shooter appears to show years of engagement with far-right and conspiratorial content.

Law enforcement has not publicly confirmed the ownership of any specific account.

Data from the Williams Institute at UCLA show transgender adults were more than four times as likely as cisgender adults to experience violent victimization, highlighting that transgender people are far more often victims of crime than perpetrators.

Don Lemon faces judge who rejected DOJ’s previous attempt to charge him with a crime

don lemon with his husband and attorneys

Journalist Don Lemon arrives with his legal team for an arraignment hearing at the Warren E. Burger Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on February 13, 2026 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Don Lemon arrived at the Warren E. Burger Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse flanked by his attorneys and husband. His arraignment on Friday unfolded before U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas L. Micko, the same judge who weeks earlier had rejected the Trump Department of Justice’s attempt to move forward with criminal charges against the journalist. He pleaded "not guilty." The circumstances surrounding the case have turned it into a national test of press freedom. Keep Reading →

This trans street medic was among 67 protesters arrested at Minneapolis hotel hosting ICE agents

Anti-ICE protest outside Graduate Hotel Minneapolis

Anti-ICE demonstrators protest outside the Graduate Hotel where federal immigration agents are staying during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis, Minnesota (January 13, 2026).

Madison Thorn/Anadolu via Getty Images
Police at the University of Minnesota arrested 67 protestors two weeks ago during a demonstration outside a hotel where ICE agents were staying, among them a street medic, a volunteer who is trained to assist protesters related to medical matters, who was there to "make sure that nobody got hurt." Keep Reading →

How a viral interview led to Ts Madison's restraining order against the 'DL Whisperer'

ts madison restraining order naquan palmer dl whisperer georgia black trans woman mogul

Ts Madison obtains a restraining order against content creator Naquan Palmer after escalating threats.

Provided to Out; Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage
Ts Madison has obtained a temporary restraining order against a content creator who filmed himself driving by her Georgia home while shouting threats of violence, according to Madison and court documents. Keep Reading →

Los Angeles mayor blasts DOJ’s Don Lemon prosecution after judge frees journalist without bail

los angeles mayor karen bass

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was highly critical of the Trump Justice Department's prosecution of journalist Don Lemon.

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Out journalist Don Lemon was released without bail Friday after a federal court hearing in Los Angeles, as Mayor Karen Bass, a Democrat, sharply criticized the Justice Department’s case against him and warned that the prosecution marks a dangerous escalation in the Trump administration’s confrontation with the press. Keep Reading →

Don Lemon defiant in first remarks after arrest and release from federal custody

don lemon speaking to reporters

Journalist Don Lemon addresses reporters after he was released from federal custody in Los Angeles on January 30, 2026.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images
Journalist Don Lemon walked toward the microphones Friday afternoon with his husband, Tim Malone, by his side, the two holding hands as Lemon prepared to address reporters outside a federal courthouse in Los Angeles. Keep Reading →
