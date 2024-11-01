Scroll To Top
News

Iconic Harris-Walz camo hat costume dazzles D.C.’s pre-Election Day High Heel Race

Harris Walz hat costume and starting line up of 17th Street High Heel Race in Washington DC
Courtesy instagram @broqueen489; Candace Dane Chambers for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Tyler Cargill says he constructed the outfit with his partner’s help over several hours.

Cwnewser
Support The Advocate
We're asking for your help to continue our newsroom's important reporting. Support LGBTQ+ journalism by contributing today!
One-timeMonthly

At this year’s 17th Street High Heel Race in Washington, D.C., Tyler Cargill turned heads with a custom costume inspired by the instantly iconic Harris-Walz camo hats. The event, a 35-year-long D.C. tradition that brings LGBTQ+ community members together for a night of flamboyance and celebration, saw Cargill’s look—a camo-covered, full-body ensemble made to resemble the iconic Harris-Walz headgear—as one of the most memorable highlights of the night.

Harris Walz hat costume at little gay pub 17th Street High Heel Race in Washington DCCourtesy instagram @broqueen489

Cargill, 35, who identifies as genderfluid and uses he/they pronouns, has developed a reputation for creating conversation-starting costumes. From a hat adorned with picket fences and flamingos to ballgowns crafted from brick-patterned fabric, they aren’t shy about using fashion for personal expression and advocacy. This year, they wanted to create something that carried a political and personal message. “I’m known for looking at things and thinking, ‘How can I put this on my head as a hat?’” they shared with The Advocate. “So when the idea to turn the Harris-Walz hat into a costume hit, I couldn’t resist.”

starting line up of 17th Street High Heel Race in Washington DCCandace Dane Chambers for The Washington Post via Getty Images

The inspiration came during an ordinary moment. “I was out getting coffee, and I just called my partner, Nathan, saying, ‘I have the stupidest idea that I’m very excited about,’” Cargill recalled.

They planned the piece with Nathan’s support, spending about three hours assembling the costume from a tent, camo-patterned fabric, and a generous amount of adhesive. “Nothing else would stick to it except superglue,” they laughed, recalling the DIY approach that helped bring their vision to life.

Harris Walz hat costume at halloween party 17th Street High Heel Race in Washington DCCourtesy instagram @broqueen489

A D.C. resident and a professional with the city’s Office of Human Rights, Cargill’s move to the nation’s capital deepened their awareness of the political landscape and the LGBTQ+ issues at stake. They noted that their support for the Harris-Walz ticket is closely tied to their hope for a more inclusive America. “I think we’re all excited for [Harris] winning and not having Trump again for four years,” they said, describing their relief and optimism about a progressive future. Growing up in rural Ohio and attending school in the South, Cargill admitted that politics weren’t always such a visible part of life. “Where I’m from, you didn’t talk about politics,” they noted. But now, D.C. provides a stark contrast—a place where political issues intersect closely with daily life.

cowboy carter costume 17th Street High Heel Race in Washington DCShannon Finney/Getty Images

While the costume made a visual impact, wearing it in the packed streets of Dupont Circle was a logistical challenge. “It was fun but extremely difficult because it was so hot inside,” Cargill said, describing when people would stop them for photos. “At one point, I was literally sitting on the ground, clutching the hat.” Asked if they ran in the race, Cargill clarified with a laugh, “I pranced. We never run in heels!” They added, “I’m just a klutz, period, so we’re not going to break some more bones.”

Harris Walz hat costume 17th Street High Heel Race in Washington DCCourtesy instagram @broqueen489

The 17th Street High Heel Race has been a celebrated D.C. tradition since 1986. Thousands gather to watch participants sprint down the street in elaborate costumes and sky-high shoes. Each year, the event showcases the creativity, resilience, and pride of D.C.’s LGBTQ+ community, and Cargill’s camo hat ensemble, combining camp with political conviction, struck just the right note.

Looking ahead, Cargill hints that their costume may make a comeback if Harris and Walz succeed in the election. “I’m pretty sure the hat’s gonna pop back out if she wins,” they said with a smile. With a nod to their future ideas, they added, “We’ll see what I can glue to my head next time.”

variety of shoes 17th Street High Heel Race in Washington DCCandace Dane Chambers for The Washington Post via Getty Images

From Your Site Articles
NewsDragYahoo FeedWashington D.C.LGBTElection
2024 electiond.c.draghigh heel racekamala harristim walztyler cargillwashingtonwashington dc
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio