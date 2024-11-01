Iconic Harris-Walz camo hat costume dazzles D.C.’s pre-Election Day High Heel Race

At this year’s 17th Street High Heel Race in Washington, D.C. , Tyler Cargill turned heads with a custom costume inspired by the instantly iconic Harris-Walz camo hats. The event, a 35-year-long D.C. tradition that brings LGBTQ + community members together for a night of flamboyance and celebration, saw Cargill’s look—a camo-covered, full-body ensemble made to resemble the iconic Harris-Walz headgear—as one of the most memorable highlights of the night.

Courtesy instagram @broqueen489

Cargill, 35, who identifies as genderfluid and uses he/they pronouns, has developed a reputation for creating conversation-starting costumes. From a hat adorned with picket fences and flamingos to ballgowns crafted from brick-patterned fabric, they aren’t shy about using fashion for personal expression and advocacy. This year, they wanted to create something that carried a political and personal message. “I’m known for looking at things and thinking, ‘How can I put this on my head as a hat?’” they shared with The Advocate. “So when the idea to turn the Harris-Walz hat into a costume hit, I couldn’t resist.”

Candace Dane Chambers for The Washington Post via Getty Images

The inspiration came during an ordinary moment. “I was out getting coffee, and I just called my partner, Nathan, saying, ‘I have the stupidest idea that I’m very excited about,’” Cargill recalled.

They planned the piece with Nathan’s support, spending about three hours assembling the costume from a tent, camo-patterned fabric, and a generous amount of adhesive. “Nothing else would stick to it except superglue,” they laughed, recalling the DIY approach that helped bring their vision to life.

Courtesy instagram @broqueen489

A D.C. resident and a professional with the city’s Office of Human Rights, Cargill’s move to the nation’s capital deepened their awareness of the political landscape and the LGBTQ+ issues at stake. They noted that their support for the Harris-Walz ticket is closely tied to their hope for a more inclusive America. “I think we’re all excited for [Harris] winning and not having Trump again for four years,” they said, describing their relief and optimism about a progressive future. Growing up in rural Ohio and attending school in the South, Cargill admitted that politics weren’t always such a visible part of life. “Where I’m from, you didn’t talk about politics,” they noted. But now, D.C. provides a stark contrast—a place where political issues intersect closely with daily life.

Shannon Finney/Getty Images

While the costume made a visual impact, wearing it in the packed streets of Dupont Circle was a logistical challenge. “It was fun but extremely difficult because it was so hot inside,” Cargill said, describing when people would stop them for photos. “At one point, I was literally sitting on the ground, clutching the hat.” Asked if they ran in the race, Cargill clarified with a laugh, “I pranced. We never run in heels!” They added, “I’m just a klutz, period, so we’re not going to break some more bones.”

Courtesy instagram @broqueen489

The 17th Street High Heel Race has been a celebrated D.C. tradition since 1986. Thousands gather to watch participants sprint down the street in elaborate costumes and sky-high shoes. Each year, the event showcases the creativity, resilience, and pride of D.C.’s LGBTQ+ community, and Cargill’s camo hat ensemble, combining camp with political conviction, struck just the right note.

Looking ahead, Cargill hints that their costume may make a comeback if Harris and Walz succeed in the election . “I’m pretty sure the hat’s gonna pop back out if she wins,” they said with a smile. With a nod to their future ideas, they added, “We’ll see what I can glue to my head next time.”