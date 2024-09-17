Scroll To Top
Election

74% of LGBTQ+ Americans prefer Kamala Harris: HRC report

Overwhelming majorities across all ages, races, and ethnicities plan to get to the polls in November.

More than 95 percent of LGBTQ+ adults in the U.S. are registered to vote, and more than 93 percent are motivated to vote in this November’s election, with 73 percent saying they’re “very motivated,” according to new research by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

Also, LGBTQ+ voters prefer Kamala Harris to Donald Trump in the presidential race by a nearly 67-point margin — 74 percent for Harris versus 7.5 for Trump.

The results come from the foundation’s annual 2024 LGBTQ+ Climate Survey, an online survey of over 2,400 LGBTQ+ Americans that was completed August 8-18 in conjunction with Community Marketing and Insights, an LGBTQ-owned research firm.

The foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign. The report was released Tuesday for National Voter Registration Day.

“These findings underscore the power of LGBTQ+ voters,” Shoshana K. Goldberg, HRC director of public education and research, said in a press release. “Virtually all LGBTQ+ Americans are registered and motivated to vote in this election. The LGBTQ+ community is diverse, with a wide range of issues, from the economy to civil rights to democracy, that bring the community to the polls. Without a doubt, LGBTQ+ voters will continue to use the ballot box to fight for our right to live and thrive free from discrimination in this election and beyond.”

Registration is consistent across all age groups, and majorities of all age groups report they are very motivated to vote. Motivation increases with age, with 81 percent of Gen Z somewhat or very motivated, versus 95 percent for voters over 60, but does not vary significantly across race or ethnicity.

LGBTQ+ adults are well informed. More than 92 percent have heard about Project 2025, including more than a third (34.5 percent) who have heard a lot about it. Project 2025, also known as the “Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise,” is a 922-page agenda that serves as a blueprint for how a presidential administration could dramatically overhaul the executive branch. It was created by the right-wing think tank the Heritage Foundation and focuses on dismantling many existing environmental, voting, and civil rights policies, including those that offer protections for LGBTQ+ Americans.

Among all LGBTQ+ adults, 93.7 percent viewed Project 2025 unfavorably, and more than 97 percent of Gen Z respondents did.

The top five issues that are motivating LGBTQ+ adults to vote are LGBTQ+ equality/anti-LGBTQ+ legislation (51.6 percent); abortion/reproductive rights (46.9 percent); Supreme Court justices/judicial reform (32.7 percent); inflation/cost of living (31.4 percent); and Project 2025 (27.1 percent).

“LGBTQ+ Americans are registered to vote at unprecedented levels, and are highly motivated to vote,” the report notes. “The range of issues most salient to LGBTQ+ Americans reflect the diversity of the population, while emphasizing how, in addition to issues of equality, LGBTQ+ Americans — like Americans as a whole — are focused on macro issues such as the economy, abortion, and the Supreme Court.”

Read the full document here.

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
