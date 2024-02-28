Hunter Schafer arrested at pro-Palestine rally protesting Joe Biden on 'Late Night'

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer was arrested Monday evening at a protest targeting Joe Biden's appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, condemning his continued support of Israel in its war on Gaza.

The transgender actor was among 30 arrested at 30 Rock in New York City during the taping of the show, according to Vulture. The demonstration was organized by nonprofit advocacy organization Jewish Voice for Peace to call for a ceasefire in the besieged enclave.

“Hunter was arrested at the protest, along with 50 other people,” a spokesperson told the outlet. “We commend her commitment to Palestinian freedom and to a future of justice for everyone.”

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to Deadline that at the end of demonstration, which lasted about an hour and a half, "a total of 30 individuals were taken into custody" and "thirty individuals were issued summonses for Trespass.”

Since Hamas' October 7 attacks, in which 1,139 Israelis were killed and another 253 taken hostage, Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip has killed almost 30,000 Palestinians. Almost all of Gaza's over 2 million people have been displaced, with the vast majority of the dead being women and children, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health and reported by The Guardian. The United Nations has warned, reported by Reuters, that a quarter of the population in Gaza is on the brink of starvation.



Jewish Voice for Peace posted photos from the protest on its Instagram, showing Schafer in a shirt with the words "Ceasefire now," sitting in front of a banner reading "Jews to Biden: Stop arming genocide."