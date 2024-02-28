Hunter Schafer arrested at pro-Palestine rally protesting Joe Biden on 'Late Night'

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer was arrested Monday evening at a protest targeting Joe Biden's appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, condemning his continued support of Israel in its war on Gaza.
The transgender actor was among 30 arrested at 30 Rock in New York City during the taping of the show, according to Vulture. The demonstration was organized by nonprofit advocacy organization Jewish Voice for Peace to call for a ceasefire in the besieged enclave.
“Hunter was arrested at the protest, along with 50 other people,” a spokesperson told the outlet. “We commend her commitment to Palestinian freedom and to a future of justice for everyone.”
An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to Deadline that at the end of demonstration, which lasted about an hour and a half, "a total of 30 individuals were taken into custody" and "thirty individuals were issued summonses for Trespass.”
Since Hamas' October 7 attacks, in which 1,139 Israelis were killed and another 253 taken hostage, Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip has killed almost 30,000 Palestinians. Almost all of Gaza's over 2 million people have been displaced, with the vast majority of the dead being women and children, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health and reported by The Guardian. The United Nations has warned, reported by Reuters, that a quarter of the population in Gaza is on the brink of starvation.
Jewish Voice for Peace posted photos from the protest on its Instagram, showing Schafer in a shirt with the words "Ceasefire now," sitting in front of a banner reading "Jews to Biden: Stop arming genocide."
"The President needs to start listening to the American people – not the far-Right Israeli government indiscriminately bombing the people of Gaza, destroying 70% of infrastructure, including hospitals, universities and the electricity and water grids," the organization wrote.
Biden recently told reporters in New York that he was hopeful for a ceasefire "by the end of the weekend," but later referred to it as a "temporary ceasefire" in his interview with Meyers, stating the deal would "not have a two-state solution immediately" but rather "a process to get to a two-state solution." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has repeatedly rejected the proposal of an independent Palestinian state, was surprised by Biden's ceasefire suggestions, a senior Israeli source told ABC News.
Biden has faced increasing criticism for his support for Israel's military campaign, with Jewish Voice for Peace continuing to say his "deadly foreign policy has funded and fueled genocide in Gaza."
The International Court of Justice last month ordered Israel to “take all measures” to prevent genocide in Gaza, including "immediate and effective measures to enable provisions of urgently needed basic services and human aid." Human Rights Watch recently accused Israel of failing to comply with the orders.
Schafer has not yet commented on her arrest, but was later photographed smiling upon her release from jail early in the morning.