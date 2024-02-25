Scroll To Top
Sports

LGBTQ+ athletes call for ceasefire in Gaza, end to 'bombing campaigns funded by the U.S.'

ATHLETES FOR CEASEFIRE graphic NBA all star game banner let gaza live
instagram @athletes4ceasefire

LGBTQ+ athletes are calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, condemning the use of U.S. tax dollars to support Israel's military campaign over the issues directly impacting Americans.

Over a dozen LGBTQ+ athletes are among the 200+ professional sports players that have signed an open letter demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, taking a stand against what the letter calls the "unfolding genocide."

First published last week, the Athletes for Ceasefire letter has been signed by out basketball players Layshia Clarendon, Natasha Cloud, Jasmine Thomas, Amanda Zahui B., boxer Patricio Manuel, climber Trish Ang, football player Sylvie Aibeche, gymnast Danell Johan Leyva, rugby player Ceara Lafferty, soccer player Hedvig Lindahl, and track athletes Emma Gee, Nikki Hiltz, and Erin Paget Dees.

“We call for humanity, empathy and an immediate ceasefire. In the wake of an unfolding genocide in Gaza, as described by countless legal scholars, human rights experts, and international organizations across the world," the letter reads. "We, as athletes, recognize our moral responsibility to utilize our platform for a higher purpose: to save human lives and to raise awareness about this ongoing tragedy.”

Since Hamas' October 7 attacks, in which 1,139 Israelis were killed and another 253 taken hostage, Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip has killed over 29,000 Palestinians. Nearly all of Gaza's over 2 million people have been displaced, with the vast majority of the dead being women and children, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health and reported by Reuters.

The letter was addressed U.S. President Joe Biden, calling on him to support an "immediate ceasefire," which he has routinely refused to do. The athletes also criticized U.S. tax dollars being used to support Israel's military campaign instead of what they say are issues directly impacting Americans.

They called on Biden to "redirect those resources to address pressing domestic needs such as education, healthcare, and helping the unhoused," adding: "We are unable to turn a blind eye to the devastation being inflicted on civilians, especially children, in the Gaza Strip, through bombing campaigns funded in part by the U.S."

The athletes said they drew inspiration from Olympians John Carlos and Tommie Smith, who raised their fists during the U.S. national anthem at the 1968 games to protest racial inequality in the country. The letter noted that the historic gesture was also "in part to demand that apartheid South Africa and Rhodesia be held to account."

“As professional athletes, we underscore our shared humanity, and advocate for a path that respects all human life, regardless of religion or ethnic background," the group said.

From Your Site Articles
SportsIsraelWorldYahoo FeedNews
amanda zahui bathletesathletes for ceasefirebombingsceara laffertyceasefiredanell johan leyvaeducationemma geeerin paget deesgazagenocidehamashedvig lindahlhuman rightsisraelisrael-hamas warjasmine thomasjohn carloslayshia clarendonlgbtqlgbtq+ athletesnatasha cloudnewsnikki hiltzpalestinepalestinianspatricio manuelpresident joe bidensylvie aibechetaxestommie smithtrish ang
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio