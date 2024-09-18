Scroll To Top
News

Kentucky bans conversion therapy for youth as Gov. Andy Beshear signs 'monumental' order

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear bans conversion therapy
Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Beshear signed the executive order after similar legislation repeatedly failed in the Republican-dominated state legislature earlier this year.

Putting children through the harmful and discredited practice of conversion therapy has officially been outlawed in Kentucky after Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Wednesday.

Beshear signed the order after similar legislation repeatedly failed in the Republican-dominated state legislature earlier this year. The measure prohibits minors from being subjected to the "therapy," and prevents state or federal funds from being used to bankroll the so-called care for youth.

“Let’s be clear: conversion therapy has no basis in medicine or science, and it has been shown to increase rates of suicide and depression,” Beshear said in a statement. "This is about doing what is right and protecting our children. Hate is not who we are as Kentuckians.”

"Conversion therapy," also known as “reparative therapy,” is a debunked practice that attempts to forcefully change the gender identity or sexual orientation of the patient, which has often been compared to "torture" by its recipients and health care providers alike.

Every major medical organization has denounced the practice, yet it has only been outlawed in 23 other states, according to the Movement Advancement Project. One state, Indiana, explicitly bans local ordinances outlawing the practice, and three others currently prevent the enforcement of bans.

In Kentucky, 21 percent of LGBTQ+ youth reported being threatened with or subjected to conversion therapy, according to the Trevor Project. Manager of State Advocacy and Conversion Therapy Campaigns Tanner Mobley said in a statement that "as a proud queer person who grew up in Kentucky, I am thrilled to see the governor take action to protect LGBTQ+ young people from conversion therapy — an abusive practice that has harmed too many of us, for too long across the Commonwealth."

"I have been working in coalition with others in Kentucky to end this dangerous and discredited practice in Kentucky for the past 8 years, and seeing this executive order signed into law is so meaningful," he continued. "While awful in its own right, conversion therapy is also a strong risk factor for suicide; research shows that LGBTQ+ youth who underwent conversion therapy were more than twice as likely to report having attempted suicide in the past year."

"Thank you to the governor for fighting to end conversion therapy, and showing us that LGBTQ+ young people are welcome in this state, exactly as they are," Mobley said.

Kentucky Republicans could still overturn the executive order with their supermajorities in both the state House of Representatives and Senate. Lawmakers banned gender-affirming care for minors as well as public school instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity at all grade levels in 2023 after overriding Beshear's veto on what's been called one of the worst anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the United States.

Chief Executive Officer at the Trevor Project, Jaymes Black, said that "as we continue to witness a historic wave of anti-LGBTQ+ bills being introduced in states across the U.S., this executive order serves as a powerful reminder that LGBTQ+ youth have allies and leaders who support them in every corner of our country.“

"We are grateful to see this monumental step forward for protecting the health and safety of Kentucky’s LGBTQ+ young people, and for the years of tireless advocacy from The Fairness Campaign and our partners and advocates on the ground in Kentucky," they continued. "Together, we will continue to build the safe, inclusive world that LGBTQ+ young people deserve.”

From Your Site Articles
NewsKentuckyHealthBreaking NewsNon-topicsRM Editors PickYouthYahoo FeedPolitics
andy beshearbreaking newsconversion therapydepressionexecutive orderfairness campaigngender identitygender-affirming carejaymes blackkentuckylgbtq+ youthmental healthmovement advancement projectsexual orientationsuicidetanner mobleytorturetrevor projectnews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

16 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio