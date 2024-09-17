Scroll To Top
Marlon Wayans calls out Elon Musk for disowning his trans daughter Vivian Wilson

Marlon Wayans Elon Musk
DFree/Shutterstock; Tinseltown/Shutterstock

“You don’t treat them babies like that," said the actor, whose son is transgender.

Marlon Wayans won't be driving a Tesla anymore.

The White Chicks and Scary Movie actor said on a recent episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast that he is “about to drive over a cliff” in the car after hearing CEO Elon Musk's comments about his transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson.

“I don’t like what he be saying about his trans child," Wayans said. "You don’t treat them babies like that, you don’t disown your baby. Love your child!”

@clubshayshaypod

“I have a #Tesla that I’m about to drive over a cliff. I don’t like what #elonmusk be saying about his trans child. It makes me mad. You don’t treat those babies like that. You don’t disown your baby. Love your child! ... I’m sad to say some parents, some family members, and some people it’ll take them a lifetime. They’ll never get to that magical place that I’m at which is just acceptance. Still my child. That’s my baby.” - #marlonwayans #trans

Wilson is one of six children (five living) Musk had with his first wife, model Justine Wilson. She filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court in April 2022 to legally change her name and gender, citing the reason as "Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

Musk claimed in a July interview with conspiracy theorist Jordan Peterson that gender-affirming care "killed" his daughter while repeatedly misgendering her. Wilson then publicly debunked many of his claims about her childhood and transition, revealing that Musk "was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high" and that "he was there maybe 10 percent of the time."

Wayans, whose son, Kai, is trans, then connected Musk's comments to his loved ones' reactions when Kai came out. While being “the last to know” was “hard on me," and that the initial surprise wasn't easy to navigate, he quickly changed his attitude to show support.

“But as hard as it was, I think that it’s not important. It’s important what you went through; the five steps of grief, but I think it’s important that you get to acceptance," he said. "And I’m proud to say it took me a week – but it felt like forever.”

“l’m sad to say some parents, some family members, and some people it’ll take them a lifetime," Wayans continued. “They’ll never get to that magical place that I’m at which is just acceptance. Still my child. That’s my baby.”

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
