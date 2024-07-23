Scroll To Top
Elon Musk’s comments about his trans daughter prove why she doesn’t speak to him

Elon Musk transphobe
Frederic Legrand/COMEO via Shutterstock

Musk claimed that his transgender daughter is "dead" to him, simply because she transitioned.

No, Elon Musk's daughter hasn't died — he's just a massive bigot.

The billionaire is once again attacking his transgender child for her identity, this time creating confusion that she had passed away. Musk recently attacked gender-affirming care in an interview with conspiracy theorist Jordan Peterson for conservative platform the Daily Wire, claiming that the life-saving treatment "killed" his daughter while repeatedly misgendering her.

Musk said that when his daughter wanted to begin transitioning, he “was essentially tricked into signing documents" before he "had really any understanding of what was going on," adding that there was "COVID going on, and so there was a lot of confusion" at the time. He said that doctors told him his daughter "might commit suicide" if she was prevented from receiving care.

"I lost my son. They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason," Musk said. "The reason it’s called ‘deadnaming’ is because, your son is dead. So my son is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.”

Musk then fallaciously claimed "puberty blockers are actually just sterilization drugs," referring to the gender-affirming care as "child mutilation." The American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, the World Medical Association, and the World Health Organization all agree that gender-affirming care is evidence-based and medically necessary not just for adults but minors as well.

Vivian Wilson, 20, is one of six children (five living) Musk had with his first wife, model Justine Wilson. She filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court in April, 2022 to legally change her name and gender, citing the reason as "Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

Justine Wilson said shortly after Vivian came out that she was "very proud" of her. In recounting a conversation they had about her daughter's journey, she quoted Vivian as saying "I had a weird childhood. I can't believe I'm as normal-seeming as I am." When Justine said "I'm very proud of you," she reportedly replied "I'm proud of myself!"

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
