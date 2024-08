Vivian Wilson is calling out the author of her father's biography for misrepresenting her identity and justifying the poor treatment she received, all after failing to contact her.

Wilson took to Threads over the weekend to share her side of Walter Isaacson's 2023 biography of Elon Musk, accusing the writer of "[throwing] me to the wolves in what was one of the most humiliating experiences of my entire life."



"Elon was your darling Tony Stark apartheid-american hero with a semi-tragic backstory who was saving the world and you were too fucking cowardly to write anything other than a sad excuse for a puff-piece," Wilson wrote. "To further this goal, you portrayed me in a light that is genuinely defamatory and I’m not going to mince my words."

Isaacson's book repeatedly misgenders Wilson while referring to her as "Jenna," her middle name, which only "friends from high school and my mom" use. Wilson also claimed that Isaacson never contacted her, even though he "had the information necessary to contact me directly." She said that she believes this was deliberate, as the writer "knew the angle you were going for, and that my testimony would’ve fucked up your pretty little portrayal of an irredeemable human being."



"I was treated as a VILLAIN BACKSTORY-ORIGIN to excuse or explain away his behavior. As if my whole existence was nothing but an inconvenience to HIM," she continued. "God bless the poor soul who abused his child, that must be so fucking hard for him. I was deadnamed, and misgendered for no conceivable reason and made to seem like I was just too stupid or too 'communist' or too brainwashed or too what-fucking-ever to understand the 4d chess behind the reasons I was traumatized."



Wilson, 20, is one of six children (five living) Musk had with his first wife, model Justine Wilson. She filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court in April, 2022 to legally change her name and gender, citing the reason as "Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

Wilson recently opened up about Musk's poor treatment of her during her childhood, accusing him of berating her for acting femininely and largely being absent from her life. Her exposé came shortly after comments Musk made publicly about her, including calling her "slightly autistic" and saying she was "dead" just for receiving gender-affirming care.



Wilson also noted that the section of Isaacson's book involving her was "released early as part of the 'promo,'" which she believes was "because you knew it would catch headlines as part of this culture war bullshit."



"You knew that conservatives and ‘reactionaries’ would take this and run as far as they could with it to get clicks, or to smear my name for their own self interest," she continued. "You knew that I was gonna be used as an example of 'how the children are being brainwashed by the trans agenda' because you did it yourself and then proceeded to blast it to every news organization to use as an ad to sell more copies."



"The fact that this book may have been used as justification by parents to not let their trans child obtain potentially life-saving medical treatment fucking HAUNTS me. It always will," Wilson said.