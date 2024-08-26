Scroll To Top
News

Mormon Church cracks down on trans members, may group them with child abusers

Mormon Church Temple Salt Lake City Utah 2024 LGBTQ pride parade transrights humanrights sign transgender flag capes marching
Shutterstock Creative; seaseasyd/Shutterstock

The church has never been friendly to transgender people, but new policies make it even less so.

trudestress

The Mormon Church, known formally as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is becoming increasingly hostile to transgender members, denying baptism even to those who have only transitioned socially and threatening to categorize them with child abusers.

The new anti-trans policies are in an updated church handbook, issued last Monday.

The church will bar trans people from working with children, becoming clergy members, or teaching. The handbook notes that trans people “often face complex challenges” and “should be treated with sensitivity, kindness, compassion, and Christlike love.” However, that doesn’t mean they’ll be treated equally within the denomination.

“Church leaders counsel against pursuing surgical, medical, or social transition away from one’s biological sex at birth. … Leaders advise that taking these actions will result in some Church membership restrictions. These restrictions include receiving or exercising the priesthood, receiving or using a temple recommend, and serving in some Church callings,” the handbook continues.

The church has never been friendly to trans people, but it first fully spelled out its anti-trans positions in the handbook in 2020. At that time, it said those who have transitioned medically would be denied baptism. Now it has expanded that to include social transition. Only detransitioning will reinstate full membership.

“Trans members will also face possible annotation on their membership records, grouping them with churchgoers who have committed incest, sexual predatory behavior, sexual violence against children and embezzlement of church funds,” NBC News reports.

The policies further mean that trans people “cannot stay at most youth camps overnight” and “are urged to use single-occupancy restrooms at church meetinghouses or station a ‘trusted person’ outside to keep others from entering when they use a restroom that aligns with their personal gender identity,” according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

This makes the church “much more restrictive and much less accommodating than there used to be space for,” Taylor Petrey, chair of the religion department at Kalamazoo College in Michigan, told NBC.

“What you see in this 2024 change is a rolling back of some of those things or some concern that some local church leaders had taken things further than they expected back in 2020 when they put these new policies in,” he added.

Affirmation, an organization for LGBTQ+ Mormons and their allies, denounced the policies. “We mourn with our transgender siblings as we wrestle with the painful impact of recent policy changes and guidelines released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” said a statement from the group. “With over 45 years of providing support to LGBTQIA+ individuals who are current and former members of the Church, we know first-hand the pain that policies like this cause. We stand with our transgender siblings.”

“We hope that God will yet reveal better for our transgender siblings,” the statement continues. “Until then, Affirmation: LGBTQ Mormons, Families & Friends remains committed to creating worldwide communities of safety, love, and hope, fully inclusive and affirming of all sexual orientations, gender identities, beliefs, and relationships with the Church. We love you. We are here for you.”

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo Feed
church of jesus christ of latter-day saintsmormon churchreligiontransgendertransphobia
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio