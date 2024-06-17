An ex-Mormon couple is renewing their vows 5 years after one came out as transgender

Shaye and Amanda Scott never got to have the wedding they really wanted.

The couple's first ceremony was held 18 years ago through the Mormon Church, which the two both grew up in, though it wasn't the intimate celebration they envisioned. Not only was the day not reflective of their personalities, but the couple would later realize that it also didn't reflect their identities.

After years of struggling with gender dysphoria, Shaye came out to her wife in 2019 as a transgender woman. Though she was nervous for how the love of her life would react, and even offered not to transition if it meant staying together, Amanda wasn't going anywhere.



@shayescott Renewing our vows after my transition. #vowrenewal #trans #lgbt #married #loveislove #love The couple's heartwarming tale quickly went viral after Shaye posted it to her TikTok, garnering nearly 24 million views. The two announced in the same video that they are planning to renew their vows soon in a ceremony that will be true to themselves. "Not only did we do it the way we didn't want to the first time, but now we get to do it in a way that's true and most authentic to who we are," Shaye, now 39, recently told PEOPLE. While the two have not made any official plans, Amanda, now 37, said they're not concerned with following traditions. The celebration will be "nothing too extravagant, but just really a beautiful place for our loved ones to get together." "This time around it's the rainbow variety, it doesn't have to fit into a tight box," Amanda explained. For now, Shaye and Amanda, who have since left the church, will continue to raise their three young children. Shaye said their kids were "immediately were loving and accepting" when they explained her transition to them, and have since embraced life with two moms. "A lot of people think that they lost their father, but I don't think they feel like that at all," Shaye said. "I'm just showing up more authentically in the world how I feel comfortable."