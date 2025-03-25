Internet drags Pete Hegseth after he mocked judge who blocked Trump's trans military ban
The internet isn’t having it.
After U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegsethmocked a federal judge who temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s ban on transgendermilitary service, the blowback was swift and blistering. In a Saturday afternoon post on X (formerly Twitter), Hegseth referred to U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes as “Commander Reyes” and suggested she report to military bases to train elite troops in an attempt to belittle her authority following her ruling against the Pentagon.
The post has been viewed more than 7 million times — and ignited a firestorm of condemnation.
"Since “Judge” Reyes is now a top military planner, she/they can report to Fort Benning at 0600 to instruct our Army Rangers on how to execute High Value Target Raids…after that, Commander Reyes can dispatch to Fort Bragg to train our Green Berets on counterinsurgency warfare,” he wrote.
What may have seemed like a throwaway post to score political points has become a liability. Reyes herself cited Hegseth’s statements in open court recently, noting that his repeated public references to banning “transgender” individuals — rather than those with gender dysphoria — undercut the administration’s claim that the ban is based on deployability and medical standards. “The policy’s impact is the same,” she said from the bench. “This is still a ban on transgender service members.”
The public wasn’t fooled either. Hegseth’s post was immediately met with biting criticism from veterans, legal scholars, LGBTQ+ advocates, and everyday users who accused him of dishonoring his oath and undermining the rule of law. Many noted the irony of his mocking tone, given his refusal to testify in court or provide evidence supporting the policy. Others called attention to his past as a Fox News personality and questioned his qualifications for the post.
Importantly, Hegseth’s outburst is not an isolated incident. It follows a broader pattern by the Trump administration to delegitimize the judiciary when rulings don’t go its way. Earlier this month, Trump called for the impeachment of a judge overseeing a separate case — prompting an extraordinary rebuke from Chief Justice John Roberts, who reminded the nation that political disagreement is no basis for removing judges.
Taken together, the administration’s strategy — attack, discredit, distract — is playing out in full view. But this time, the tactic may have backfired
The timing of his outburst is interesting because just Friday, the Justice Department asked Reyes to reinstitute a stay she had lifted on her injunction against the order. After a last-minute hearing, she reluctantly agreed to temporarily reinstate her stay, allowing GLAD Law and the National Center for Lesbian Rights, representing the plaintiffs, to respond to the DOJ request in writing.
Her Tuesday ruling called the policy “soaked in animus and dripping with pretext.” She also accused the Justice Department of trying to “gaslight” the court and failing to present any data to justify the ban.
What follows is a gallery of searing responses — a public drag of a defense secretary who helped unravel his own case, one post at a time.
"Now would be a good time to shut up and follow the judge’s orders tough guy."
"At least Judge Reyes doesn't share confidential information or release classified intelligence in a group chat. Crack open that bottle of gin you are going to need it"
"You just helped the case you monumental jackass."
"What qualification do you have for the position of Secretary Of Defence? Reading from a cue card, while swigging from a bottle of Jack Daniels?"
"Didn’t you have a chance to submit a declaration to enlighten the court and you decided not to? Didn’t the judge even ask you to provide testimony? Wonder why that would be other than to avoid perjury."
"Hard to imagine anything less American than denigrating judges every time you get a ruling you don’t like."
"Mr Secretary @PeteHegseth you took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. Publicly attacking a judge would seem to be at odds with that oath. At best, it sets a poor example for your Subordinates."
"You're potentially trying to discharge over 15k active service members who are voluntarily serving us all honorably. Thousands of veterans served who were likely forced to hide who they were while millions more fought & died beside them so that one day no one would have to hide."
"The lush who used to be on morning cable has thoughts on what judges should do to properly interpret law."
"Never miss an opportunity to project weakness."
"This is very fashy sounding, Herr Hegseth."
"Since "Secretary" Hegseth is shooting his mouth off between gin and tonics, it's worth noting his is also unqualified to do everything he listed and only got the job because a senile billionaire liked him on TV."
"This morons aren’t even consistent in their complaints- by this logic, Trump & the other 14 Presidents who never served in the military are/were also unqualified to give military orders."
"I don't think a judge needs to know much about military tactics to be able to rule that firing people for their gender identity is fucking cruel, unjust, and illegal."
"Defence secretary directly attacking & mocking the authority of a judge who challenges the administration."
"The Secretary of Defense here attacking a judge. When will America see they’ve voted in and are facilitating autocracy and dictatorship."
"Oh nothing, just the US Secretary of Defense posting a pissy little tweet to intimidate a judge who ruled to protect the civil rights of US citizens."
"For the record, top military planners don't instruct Army Rangers on how to execute raids on HVT...but he wouldn't know that because he's never been one."
"Ha ha ha ha ha! This man lands a job at Fox News and somehow he's a 'Top Military Planner'? Ha ha ha ha ha ha! Wait! Is that the Vodka talking??"
"The TV host faking it as a competent administrator seems to think you respond to a court ruling you disagree with by tweeting. You don't. Just appeal."
"Well she's more qualified to run the military than you are, Weekend Fill-In"
"Pete is so much worse than the soldiers he is trying to discharge."
"Maybe she can order you to go to substance abuse classes. It’s not like you’re even remotely qualified for the position."
"Pro tip: if you follow the rules and obey the law you will have far fewer problems with judges."
"What a dumb thing to say. You're seriously running your personal Twitter account while Secretary of Defense? Do you have no one in your life to offer wise counsel? Or are you just drunk again?"
""Secretary of Defense" Hegseth could probably learn a thing or two from Judge Reyes on secure communications."
"This is the same dumb, drunk, smart ass, condescending Pete Hegseth who just got caught with his pants around his ankles texting classified war plans."
"Please stop drunk texting war plans."
"Unlike you, she knows what she's doing."
"You’re not a top military planner either, Pete."
"This was the dumbest possible response to the Judge I’ve seen yet. Embarassing that you are @SecDef - Shameful to the position you hold."
Christopher Wiggins is The Advocate’s senior national reporter in Washington, D.C., covering the intersection of public policy and politics with LGBTQ+ lives, including The White House, U.S. Congress, Supreme Court, and federal agencies. He has written multiple cover story profiles for The Advocate’s print magazine, profiling figures like Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, longtime LGBTQ+ ally Vice President Kamala Harris, and ABC Good Morning America Weekend anchor Gio Benitez. Wiggins is committed to amplifying untold stories, especially as the second Trump administration’s policies impact LGBTQ+ (and particularly transgender) rights, and can be reached at christopher.wiggins@equalpride.com or on BlueSky at cwnewser.bsky.social; whistleblowers can securely contact him on Signal at cwdc.98.
