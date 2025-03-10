Drag artists and allies rally against Trump's anti-LGBTQ+ Kennedy Center takeover (in photos)

DMV Social Activist Collective and Qommittee organized a Rally & March for Drag at Washington, D.C. John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on March 8, 2025
DuHon Photography for DMV Social Activist Collective and Qommittee
Drag performers gathered Saturday at Washington Circle and marched to the Kennedy Center protesting President Donald Trump's recent takeover of the arts institution as well as Trump's executive orders attacking the rights of transgender people.
The March for Drag started with a rally near George Washington University where local performer and co-organizer Lord Henry, a drag king, called out the attacks on artists and queer people.
“We demand that the Kennedy Center Board reinstate queer programming, including but not limited to drag-oriented workshops and shows and any other equity and DEI initiatives at the Kennedy Center,” Lord Henry told the crowd, according to The Washington Blade. “We want to force Congress to drop the multiple attempts at criminalizing gender non-conformity, including Trump’s executive order conflating sex and gender and the attack on drag artists through budget amendments, denying funds to organizations supporting and protecting this queer art form.”
Trump dismissed the board of trustees at the Kennedy Center last month and replaced the chairman with himself, saying that he was specifically motivated to overhaul the center so he could end the drag shows it occasionally hosts. Trump then appointed gay MAGA loyalist Ric Grenell as interim head.
The Kennedy Center hosts over 2,000 events each year, making it the nation's busiest performing arts center. It is the official home of the National Symphony Orchestra and the Washington National Opera. Beyond ending family-friendly drag shows, the center has cancelled performances by other LGBTQ+ artists, including a show by the Gay Men's Chorus of D.C. and a Pride Month concert, since Trump's takeover.
"This president is demonizing a marginalized community in order to control the arts in America. It’s shameful, immoral, and weak," drag artist Tara Hoot told The Advocate ahead of the event. "At a time when our artists and LGBTQ+ communities are under attack more than ever, we need to show up and speak up against this fascist takeover of the arts."
