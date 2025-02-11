Scroll To Top
Politics

Trump taps gay MAGA loyalist Ric Grenell as interim head of Kennedy Center

Richard Grenell Kennedy Performing Arts Center
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Andrei Medvedev/shutterstock

(1) Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell speaks on stage at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

(2) Kennedy Performing Arts Center in autumn, Washington DC.

The longtime ally was given a title that doesn’t exist at the prestigious performance arts institution.

Cwnewser
Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

In yet another unprecedented move, President Donald Trump has appointed Richard Grenell, a gay longtime ally and right-wing operative, as the interim “executive director” of the Kennedy Center, Washington, D.C.’s prestigious performance art institution. The appointment follows Trump’s decision to fire several board members appointed by President Joe Biden and declare himself chairman of the institution.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Grenell has long been one of Trump’s most vocal defenders. After passing him over for secretary of state in favor of Marco Rubio, Trump instead created the role of “special envoy for special missions” for Grenell. The position, which lacked clear responsibilities, allowed him to remain in Trump’s orbit, with assignments ranging from diplomatic outreach in Venezuela to involving the administration in wildfire recovery efforts in California.

Announcing the Kennedy Center appointment on Truth Social, Trump said Grenell “shares my Vision for a GOLDEN AGE of American Arts and Culture.” He also clarified that his goal is to reshape the institution’s programming, declaring, “NO MORE DRAG SHOWS, OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA — ONLY THE BEST.”

Related: Gay Trump ally Richard Grenell really, really wanted to be secretary of State. It went to Marco Rubio

The Kennedy Center is a public-private partnership, and its board members traditionally serve six-year terms. The center often hosts Broadway shows, dance performances, and comedy programs. Trump’s decision to fire many of them, including high-profile figures like former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, award-winning musician Jon Batiste, and billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein, has raised eyebrows.

On Friday, White House personnel office director Sergio Gor sent messages to board members dismissing them.

“On behalf of President Donald Trump I’m writing to inform you your position on the board of the Kennedy Center is terminated effective immediately. Thank you for your service,” he wrote.

Jean-Pierre reflected on her time on the board in a statement on Monday, expressing deep concern for the institution’s future.

“The Kennedy Center has been a place of tremendous joy for me and my family for many years,” Jean-Pierre wrote. “I love everything about this remarkable institution and will always hold many precious memories close to my heart. It was an honor to be appointed and to be on the board. I’ll be fine. But we all must continue the work to ensure that the arts and humanities remain a core fabric of our society and culture.”

Related: Donald Trump makes up ‘special envoy’ position for MAGA gay Richard Grenell

Grenell’s tenure in public service has been riddled with controversy. As ambassador to Germany during Trump’s first term, his partisan rhetoric alienated European allies, and as acting director of national intelligence, he played a key role in declassifying documents to support Trump’s claims of a “deep state” conspiracy. He has been linked to a $500 million hotel project involving Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner in Serbia. Grenell is also an election denier who was engaged in pushing Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election, which Trump lost, was stolen.

Grenell’s influence over the Kennedy Center’s programming and artistic direction remains unclear. The institution does not have an official “executive director” position, leaving many wondering whether he is replacing current Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter or if Trump simply created a new title for his loyalist, the Washington Post reports. The White House and the Kennedy Center have yet to clarify.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYahoo FeedWashington D.C.Arts & Entertainment
donald trumpjoe bidenkarine jean-pierrekennedy centerrichard grenellwashington dc
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Barack Obama DNC 2004
Voices

After 20 years, and after tonight, Obama will no longer be the Democrats' top star

progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

comapnies that stopped DEI programs including Google Target and McDonalds
News

These 15 major companies caved to the far right and stopped DEI programs

True
Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio