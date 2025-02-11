Trump taps gay MAGA loyalist Ric Grenell as interim head of Kennedy Center

In yet another unprecedented move, President Donald Trump has appointed Richard Grenell, a gay longtime ally and right-wing operative, as the interim “executive director” of the Kennedy Center, Washington, D.C.’s prestigious performance art institution. The appointment follows Trump’s decision to fire several board members appointed by President Joe Biden and declare himself chairman of the institution.

Grenell has long been one of Trump’s most vocal defenders. After passing him over for secretary of state in favor of Marco Rubio, Trump instead created the role of “special envoy for special missions” for Grenell. The position, which lacked clear responsibilities, allowed him to remain in Trump’s orbit, with assignments ranging from diplomatic outreach in Venezuela to involving the administration in wildfire recovery efforts in California .

Announcing the Kennedy Center appointment on Truth Social, Trump said Grenell “shares my Vision for a GOLDEN AGE of American Arts and Culture.” He also clarified that his goal is to reshape the institution’s programming, declaring, “NO MORE DRAG SHOWS, OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA — ONLY THE BEST.”

The Kennedy Center is a public-private partnership, and its board members traditionally serve six-year terms. The center often hosts Broadway shows, dance performances, and comedy programs. Trump’s decision to fire many of them, including high-profile figures like former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, award-winning musician Jon Batiste, and billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein, has raised eyebrows.

On Friday, White House personnel office director Sergio Gor sent messages to board members dismissing them.

“On behalf of President Donald Trump I’m writing to inform you your position on the board of the Kennedy Center is terminated effective immediately. Thank you for your service,” he wrote.

Jean-Pierre reflected on her time on the board in a statement on Monday, expressing deep concern for the institution’s future.

“The Kennedy Center has been a place of tremendous joy for me and my family for many years,” Jean-Pierre wrote. “I love everything about this remarkable institution and will always hold many precious memories close to my heart. It was an honor to be appointed and to be on the board. I’ll be fine. But we all must continue the work to ensure that the arts and humanities remain a core fabric of our society and culture.”

Grenell’s tenure in public service has been riddled with controversy. As ambassador to Germany during Trump’s first term, his partisan rhetoric alienated European allies, and as acting director of national intelligence, he played a key role in declassifying documents to support Trump’s claims of a “deep state” conspiracy. He has been linked to a $500 million hotel project involving Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner in Serbia. Grenell is also an election denier who was engaged in pushing Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election, which Trump lost, was stolen.