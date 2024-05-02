Wilson Cruz aims to 'change minds and hearts' with new docuseries about queer Mormon teens

A new docuseries about the lives of queer Mormon teens hopes to make viewers "more informed, more open, and more caring" about what religious LGBTQ+ youth face.

The six-episode series, Not Part of the Plan, spans across two years, following four young members of Utah’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Filmmakers spent time personally getting to know the teens, with director Stephen Frandsen saying that the series "invites people to see the truth about the lives of queer youth in religious communities.”

“This docuseries invites the audience into these kids’ experience in the LDS community, and let the audience learn a little bit about what they go through on a daily basis as a member of the Mormon community,” he said in a statement via Deadline.

The first season of the series highlights the support the teens receive from Utah-based nonprofit Encircle. The organization offers affirming therapy and other mental health services for queer minors, young adults, and their families. Its website says that the group aims to "create safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth to open up and feel comfortable being themselves."

One of the film's executive producers, Wilson Cruz, was the first out gay actor to play an out gay character on television as Enrique “Rickie” Vasquez in My So-Called Life. He also currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of GLSEN. Wilson said that the docuseries was made at a crucial time for queer youth as states crack down on their rights in education and health care.

“The personal stories of these young queer people, telling us who they are, will give us an opportunity to hopefully change minds and hearts while educating others so they are more informed, more open, and more caring,” he said. “These types of shows, from my experience, save lives. The urgency is now.”

Not Part of the Plan does not yet have a platform or date of release.

