Meet the LGBTQ+ celebrities and activists TIME called the Most Influential People of 2024
Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images; CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images; Monica Schipper/Getty Images; John Phillips/Getty Images
The work and achievements of LGBTQ+ people are taking over this year's TIME100 list.
TIME Magazine has named the 100 most influential people of 2024, several of whom are members of the LGBTQ+ community. Whether activists or actors, these are the people fighting for queer rights in media, health care, law, politics, and the environment.
Scroll to see all of TIME's LGBTQ+ honorees, some of which you might not have heard of before, but who very well could have already impacted your life.
Colman Domingo
Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Colman Domingo recently became the second out gay man to be nominated for an Oscar for playing a gay character for his role as civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in the biopic Rustin.
Elliot Page
John Phillips/Getty Images
From Juno to Umbrella Academy to his recently released memoir Pageboy, Elliot Page's journey as a transgender man inspires in a time where transgender identity and health care is under attack.
Jonathan Anderson
Chris Ratcliffe/BFC/Getty Images
Renowned fashion designer Jonathan Anderson is the founder of JW Anderson and the current creative director of LOEWE. He also recently served as the costume designer on the highly-anticipated sports romance film Challengers starring Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist.
Kelley Robinson
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Kelley Robinson is president of the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ+ political lobbying organization in the United States. Her leadership emphasizes intersectionality, encompassing gun reform, racial justice, immigration, voting rights, climate, and abortion.
Rosanna Flamer-Caldera
facebook @rosannafc
Rosanna Flamer-Caldera has spent over two decades fighting for LGBTQ+ rights in Sri Lanka. Her advocacy swayed the United Nations to declare the country's ban on same-sex intimacy between women a human-rights violation, which then led to the decriminalization of homosexuality in the nation.
Katsuhiko Hayashi
youtube @KyushuUniv
Katsuhiko Hayashi, a professor at Osaka University in Japan, may not be queer himself, but his work has forever changed the community. Hayashi pioneered the technique that turns skin cells into reproductive cells, giving same-sex couples the ability to have biological children in the near-distant future.
Dominique Crenn
CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images
Dominique Crenn is not only the first woman chef to earn three Michelin stars in the United States, but also a pioneer in climate-friendly farming. She stopped serving meat in her restaurants to bring attention to industrial factory farming, and now sources ingredients directly from her own farm, which reduces carbon pollution by growing food regeneratively.
Ophelia Dahl
NICK HUNT/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Ophelia Dahl is the co-founder of Partners In Health, a Boston-based health care nonprofit that provides high-quality treatment to millions of impoverished people around the world. She is also the daughter of famed children's author Roald Dahl, and is currently working on a memoir about her father's life.